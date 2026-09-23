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Cortisol anchors emotional memories by reorganizing brain network coordination

Science

Cortisol enhances the retention of emotionally charged events by altering the interaction between neural networks in the brain, according to a Yale University study published in Science Advances.

Мозг и когнитивные карты
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Мозг и когнитивные карты

Researchers used a double-blind, placebo-controlled design. Participants received either hydrocortisone-a synthetic cortisol-or a placebo before viewing images inside an fMRI scanner. The study tracked two specific endpoints: the subjective emotional intensity of the images during viewing and the participants' ability to recall those images the following day.

fMRI data, captured with a five-second temporal resolution, revealed two distinct dynamic networks: one governing the perception of emotional intensity and another responsible for memory formation. Cortisol affected these systems differently.

The hormone increased the stability and activity of the emotional intensity networks. Simultaneously, the memory networks became more specialized for emotional content, while coordination between the two systems strengthened.

The findings indicate that cortisol does not simply stimulate a single region, such as the amygdala, but reorganizes the function of entire neural networks. This selective mechanism explains why stress does not boost general memory, but specifically anchors events the brain flags as emotionally significant.

From an adaptive standpoint, this allows the brain to prioritize critical information during stress. The authors suggest that when learning new material under stress, incorporating emotional triggers or stimulating elements may improve recall.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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