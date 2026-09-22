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Moon mass determines if giant impacts preserve or freeze subsurface oceans

Science

Satellites of giant planets-such as Enceladus, Dione, and Miranda-often harbor liquid oceans beneath icy crusts. However, the history of these moons is marked by catastrophic collisions. Mark Neve from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center and his colleagues sought to determine whether these impacts extend the life of subsurface oceans or accelerate their freezing.

Ice
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Shannon McInnes, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Ice

The study separates two opposing thermal signals: the immediate heat surge from an impact, which melts ice, and the structural damage to the moon, which can speed up heat loss. To isolate these variables, the team combined collision simulations with thermal evolution models spanning billions of years.

The researchers tested two scales: a 250-km radius impactor hitting a 500-km moon, and a 500-km impactor hitting a 1,000-km moon. The results show that a moon's mass dictates the survival of its water.

In larger satellites (1,000 km radius), the impact expanded the ocean. The collision energy melted portions of the ice shell, increasing the liquid volume and maintaining stability for approximately two billion years.

In smaller satellites (500 km radius), the outcome was inverted. The impact redistributed internal layers, pushing heavy rock deeper and moving water closer to the surface. This configuration accelerated cooling, causing oceans that would have lasted a billion years in isolation to freeze completely.

The team also tested whether a collision could trigger the formation of a new ocean in a frozen world. The data indicates that neither the heat of the impact nor subsequent tidal heating from orbital shifts is sufficient to melt ice from scratch. Impacts do not create oceans; they only modify the lifespan of existing ones.

The researchers suggest applying this framework to Rhea, a moon of Saturn with a radius of roughly 760 km. Some models suggest Rhea formed from debris following a massive collision. Determining where Rhea falls on the mass-survival spectrum will clarify if liquid water persists in its interior. The study is published in Nature Astronomy.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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