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Hybrid mice with 90% human cerebral cortices enable living models of brain pathology

Science

Stanford biologists have engineered hybrid mice with cerebral cortices composed of over 90% human neural tissue, according to a study published in Nature.

Frozen brain visualization
Photo: Pixexid by Unreal, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Frozen brain visualization

The team used genetic engineering to disable the Esco2 gene in rodent embryos. This deletion triggers the death of precursor cells, leaving the mice born without a neocortex and hippocampus-the regions governing memory and higher cognition. This void allowed integrated human cells to populate the brain, replicating cortical structures. Researchers identified fifth-layer neurons that extended deep into the spinal cord, as well as von Economo neurons, which typically occur only in humans, primates, whales, and elephants.

The animals reached adulthood with altered spontaneous behavior and paw coordination, though they remained mobile. Human tissue partially restored cognitive deficits; short-term memory tests showed results comparable to healthy mice, although overall intelligence did not increase.

This "xenocortication" technique enables the modeling of human pathologies within a living system. To simulate perinatal hypoxia-a cause of cerebral palsy-researchers lowered oxygen levels in a chamber from 21% to 5%. This triggered the human neurons to activate the HIF1α protein, stimulating vessel growth and recruiting inflammatory cells, which subsequently altered the animals' gait.

The platform provides a functional environment to test treatments for epilepsy, autism, and schizophrenia. Similar transplants previously aided in developing therapies for Timothy syndrome. Because human neural responses differ from rodent tissue, these models may shorten the transition from laboratory testing to clinical trials.

Due to the ethical implications of growing human brain tissue in animals, the experiments are overseen by Stanford's independent bioethical committees.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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