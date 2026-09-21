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Amateur Satellite Mapper Discovers 25-km Quebec Impact Crater

Science

The discovery of the Uhackatik structure in Quebec began with a camping trip. Joël Lapointe, an amateur exploring satellite maps near Lake Marsal, noticed a circular relief that suggested a dormant crater.

Asteroid impact
Photo: Анна Маляева is licensed under Рubliс domain
Asteroid impact

Until then, geologists attributed the local breccias to volcanism. Existing maps identified the area as a diatreme-a conduit formed by explosive magma ascent. To test the impact hypothesis, planetary scientist Gordon Osinski from Western University led a field expedition to the remote Côte-Nord region in October 2025.

Osinski looked for shatter cones-distinct rock deformations created only by extreme shock waves. These structures serve as a physical signature of a cosmic collision, distinguishing an impact event from volcanic activity.

The site is a complex impact crater roughly 25 kilometers in diameter. It features a central uplift, a phenomenon where the ground rebounds upward after the initial compression of the strike.

Initial sampling dates the event to approximately 390 million years ago. This timing challenges existing models, as the impact predates the surge in cratering typically associated with asteroid belt activity 290 million years ago.

If the Meteoritical Society confirms the status of Uhackatik, it will mark the most significant find of its class since the 2018 discovery of the 31-kilometer Hiawatha crater in Greenland. While the asteroid's specific properties remain unknown, the energy release was sufficient to alter regional climates and erase modern urban centers.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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