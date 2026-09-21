3,261 Flowering Plant Species Documented in India’s Agasthyamalai Biosphere Reserve

Researchers from the Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute (JNTBGRI) have documented 3,261 species of flowering plants within the Agasthyamalai Biosphere Reserve in Kerala. The comprehensive checklist provides a factual baseline for the region's floral diversity and the current state of the Western Ghats ecosystem.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Albert Ismailov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Thai jungle (Ism.Albert) - panoramio

The inventory maps a significant volume of plant life in an area already recognised as a global biodiversity hotspot. By cataloguing these species, the team has created a technical resource that identifies which plants are endemic to the reserve and which are at risk.

This data shifts the conversation from general conservation to region-specific action. The researchers argue that the sheer volume of species documented necessitates a strategy tailored to the specific ecological conditions of Agasthyamalai, rather than relying on broad, national-level environmental policies.

The checklist now serves as a primary reference for policymakers and conservationists to determine where to allocate resources and which specific habitats require immediate protection to prevent species loss in the Western Ghats.