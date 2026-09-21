Landau Theory Reveals Quasi-Crystalline Self-Assembly of Cellular Protein Nanocontainers

Physicists have developed a mathematical model that explains how non-viral protein nanocontainers self-assemble within cells. The research demonstrates that these structures form according to crystal growth principles and exhibit local quasi-crystalline order.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Crystallization in Petri dishes inside the Leica laboratory incubator

Unlike viral capsids designed to transport genetic material, cellular nanocontainers move vitamins, iron compounds, or damaged proteins. These shells typically consist of 12 to 72 protein subunits. While viruses generally follow icosahedral symmetry, non-viral containers rely on tetrahedral or octahedral symmetry, often grouping proteins into dense blocks. This structural divergence rendered previous viral-based assembly theories insufficient for cellular containers.

To map this process, the researchers applied Landau theory, traditionally used to analyze phase transitions like water freezing. They treated the assembly not as a flat process, but as a spatial ordering on a spherical surface. The model employs "density waves"-mathematical abstractions where wave crests dictate the exact positioning of proteins or capsomers. By integrating spherical harmonics, the team converted biological assembly into a predictable geometric sequence where specific wave types determine whether the resulting capsule is tetrahedral or octahedral.

Validation involved projecting spherical shells onto flat maps via computer simulation. This revealed that the protein arrangements function as quasi-crystalline mosaics-structures that maintain long-range order despite having symmetries forbidden in classical crystalline lattices.

The team tested the model against 22 known protein shells. The results showed that 18 of these structures align perfectly with the predicted lattices, while four exhibited additional connections. This high correlation confirms that the model captures the underlying physical mechanism of assembly.

From a translational perspective, this theory identifies which inter-protein bonds are critical for stability and which are secondary. This reduces the reliance on trial-and-error when designing biocompatible platforms for diagnostics and targeted drug delivery.

However, the findings remain a physical-geometric framework. The model predicts possible architectures but does not account for the complex chemical interactions of proteins in a live cellular environment or the specific amino acid sequences required for laboratory synthesis. The study, supported by the Russian Science Foundation, was published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface.