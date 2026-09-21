Планету накрыла тьма из космоса: ученые узнали иную причину вымирания в слое глины

Sixty-six million years ago, an object 10 to 15 kilometers wide struck the Yucatan Peninsula at 64,000 km/h. The impact vaporized the bolide and triggered an extinction event that eliminated 75% of Earth's species, including non-avian dinosaurs. Because the asteroid left no intact remains, researchers rely on a global clay layer to reconstruct its chemical composition.

Analyzing nickel isotopes within this sediment, researchers from the University of Paris and the Earth Physics Institute identified the projectile as a CO-class carbonaceous chondrite (Ornans). This specific group represents a small fraction of carbonaceous chondrites, which themselves account for only 5% of all meteorites recovered on Earth.

The classification shifts the understanding of the extinction mechanism. CO-class chondrites contain far less sulfur and other volatile elements than other meteorite types. This reduces the likelihood that sulfur-driven climatic collapse was the primary driver of the mass extinction. Instead, the evidence points to microscopic debris ejected into the upper atmosphere, which blocked solar radiation.

The origin of the object likely traces back to the outer asteroid belt near Jupiter or the distant reaches of the solar system. The rarity of CO-class projectiles indicates that the shift in planetary dominance was the result of a highly improbable astronomical event.