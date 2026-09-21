Flame against fire: this preventive measure in California’s forests has boosted the survival chances of ancient giants

Prescribed burns reduce giant sequoia mortality by 77% during extreme wildfire events, according to a study from the University of California, Davis, published in Nature Communications.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A gardener examines cracks in the bark of an old tree

Researchers analyzed 26,400 trees across 19 groves in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. The study focused on areas hit by the Castle Fire (2020) and the KNP Complex Fire (2021). By integrating airborne lidar data with PlanetScope satellite imagery, the team mapped the volume of surface fuels-dry brush and undergrowth-prior to the blazes and correlated this with tree death tolls.

The data shows that sequoias in zones treated with prescribed fire over the previous decade were four times more likely to survive than those in untreated areas. This intervention saved approximately 1,900 trees. Predictive modeling suggests that if these treatments had been applied to all groves, an additional 3,900 sequoias would have survived.

Giant sequoias evolved with fire; thick bark and high crowns generally shield them from low-intensity surface fires. However, shifting climatic patterns have increased the frequency and intensity of wildfires, overriding these biological defenses. The mass mortality observed in 2020-2021 demonstrates that the species is no longer inherently immune to extreme fire behavior.

Prescribed burns function as a fuel management mechanism, removing the accumulated organic matter that allows wildfires to reach critical, lethal temperatures. In the Sierra Nevada range, this targeted reduction of forest fuel is now a primary requirement for preventing the total loss of ancient groves under increasing climatic stress.