Superfluid Helium Creates Directed Muonium Beam to Test Equivalence Principle for Muons

The Standard Model categorizes elementary particles into three generations. The first builds the visible universe-up and down quarks form protons and neutrons, while electrons create atomic shells. The second and third generations mirror this structure but with significantly higher masses; for instance, a muon is 207 times heavier than an electron. Why nature produces these heavier copies remains an open question.

Photo: NewsInfo.Ru by Алексей Кузнецов, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Quantum impurity at the center of a dense medium

A critical tension exists in whether the equivalence principle applies to these heavy leptons. Einstein's theory relies on the equality of gravitational and inertial mass, yet empirical data for muons is scarce. If particles of different generations fall at different rates, the foundation of general relativity would require revision.

To test this, physicists at the Paul Scherrer Institute developed a directed beam of muonium-an exotic atom consisting of a positive muon acting as the nucleus and a single orbiting electron. Because muonium is electrically neutral, researchers can isolate its gravitational interaction from electromagnetic interference.

The primary technical barrier is stability. Muonium decays in roughly 2.2 microseconds, and atoms typically disperse chaotically in accelerators. To create a coherent flow, the team used superfluid helium cooled to -273°C. At this temperature, helium becomes a quantum liquid that expels foreign objects.

The process begins by bombarding a thin layer of superfluid helium with positive muons. Once these antimuons capture electrons to form muonium, the quantum liquid's positive chemical potential forces the atoms out perpendicular to the surface. This potential energy converts into kinetic energy, producing a dense, parallel beam.

The system generates approximately 105 atoms per second, a flux sufficient to offset the particles' short lifespan. Any detected deviation in the muon's gravitational behavior compared to the electron would provide direct evidence of physics beyond the Standard Model.