World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Superfluid Helium Creates Directed Muonium Beam to Test Equivalence Principle for Muons

Science

The Standard Model categorizes elementary particles into three generations. The first builds the visible universe-up and down quarks form protons and neutrons, while electrons create atomic shells. The second and third generations mirror this structure but with significantly higher masses; for instance, a muon is 207 times heavier than an electron. Why nature produces these heavier copies remains an open question.

Quantum impurity at the center of a dense medium
Photo: NewsInfo.Ru by Алексей Кузнецов, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Quantum impurity at the center of a dense medium

A critical tension exists in whether the equivalence principle applies to these heavy leptons. Einstein's theory relies on the equality of gravitational and inertial mass, yet empirical data for muons is scarce. If particles of different generations fall at different rates, the foundation of general relativity would require revision.

To test this, physicists at the Paul Scherrer Institute developed a directed beam of muonium-an exotic atom consisting of a positive muon acting as the nucleus and a single orbiting electron. Because muonium is electrically neutral, researchers can isolate its gravitational interaction from electromagnetic interference.

The primary technical barrier is stability. Muonium decays in roughly 2.2 microseconds, and atoms typically disperse chaotically in accelerators. To create a coherent flow, the team used superfluid helium cooled to -273°C. At this temperature, helium becomes a quantum liquid that expels foreign objects.

The process begins by bombarding a thin layer of superfluid helium with positive muons. Once these antimuons capture electrons to form muonium, the quantum liquid's positive chemical potential forces the atoms out perpendicular to the surface. This potential energy converts into kinetic energy, producing a dense, parallel beam.

The system generates approximately 105 atoms per second, a flux sufficient to offset the particles' short lifespan. Any detected deviation in the muon's gravitational behavior compared to the electron would provide direct evidence of physics beyond the Standard Model.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Now reading
Royal Princess Alaska Cruise Halved After Engine Failure Drops Two Ports
Society
Royal Princess Alaska Cruise Halved After Engine Failure Drops Two Ports
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
Oil Prices Surge in August as Asian Demand and Speculators Drive Gains

OPEC basket rises $3.45 to $86.44 as Brent hits $88.08, driven by Asian refinery spot buying and a 12% jump in speculator long positions.

Oil Prices Surge in August as Asian Demand and Speculators Drive Gains
Royal Princess Alaska Cruise Halved After Engine Failure Drops Two Ports
Royal Princess Alaska Cruise Halved After Engine Failure Drops Two Ports
Experimental alopecia drug regrows hair in patients who failed standard JAK inhibitors
Employer-funded education model drives new Novosibirsk-Africa partnerships
MQ-9 Reaper Faces Retirement as New Combat Drones Take Its Place Andrey Nikolaev The Herd Instinct: Why Sheep Get Lost Without Direction Alex Naumov Audi 100 CS vs BMW 525i: The Surprising Advantage That Matters Most Aidyn Mehtiyev
How tea and coffee block iron absorption in the body
US imposes 73.33% duty on Algerian steel wire rod over subsidy findings
Why sleeping on your back can worsen snoring and breathing pauses
Why sleeping on your back can worsen snoring and breathing pauses
Last materials
Porous Dual-Layer Photocatalyst Degrades Antibiotics Under Visible Light, Not Just UV
Flame against fire: this preventive measure in California’s forests has boosted the survival chances of ancient giants
Six Kazakh Cities Under Air Stagnation Alert for September 20
Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan Plan Green Energy Corridor to EU Markets
A true Russian delicacy: how to make traditional soaked Antonovka apples
Japanese fighter jets operate from Indian soil for first time in Veer Guardian 2026 exercise
Ear-Clip Vagus Nerve Stimulation Helps 82% Lose 5% Weight in Trial
US imposes 73.33% duty on Algerian steel wire rod over subsidy findings
Crushed Ice Dilution Shapes the Mint Julep's Balance
Kitchen Sponge in the Washer Shreds Your Down Jacket's Membrane — Tennis Balls Actually Work
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.