Porous Dual-Layer Photocatalyst Degrades Antibiotics Under Visible Light, Not Just UV

Researchers at Penza State University have developed a photocatalyst capable of decomposing organic pollutants using visible light, expanding the utility of materials that typically rely solely on ultraviolet radiation. The shift in performance stems from a transition in architecture: replacing a dense single-layer coating with a dual-layer porous heterostructure composed of SiO2-SnO2/ZnO:Ag.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Examining a porous sample under a microscope in the laboratory

Standard substrate catalysts limit chemical reactions to the surface, as pollutant molecules cannot penetrate the bulk. To overcome this, the team engineered a porous upper layer. By eliminating the standard 24-hour "aging" stage during the preparation of the film-forming sol, the researchers altered the material's internal morphology, allowing organic particles to migrate deeper and interact with the underlying layer.

The material's activity is governed by the interaction between its two components. The base layer consists of tin dioxide (SnO2) integrated into a silicon dioxide (SiO2) framework. While SnO2 is largely inert on its own, it becomes active when paired with the upper layer of zinc oxide (ZnO) and silver (Ag). The addition of silver shifts the catalyst's sensitivity toward the visible spectrum, enabling the use of solar energy, where ultraviolet light accounts for only 4% of the total output.

The synthesis employed the sol-gel method, with coatings applied to glass via dip-coating and spin-coating. Each sample underwent a final thermal treatment in a muffle furnace at 550 °C. The team produced over 100 samples to verify the process.

To test the system, the researchers used ciprofloxacin, a persistent antibiotic. Under UV radiation, the catalyst removed up to 90% of the substance; under visible light, it achieved approximately 25%. When exposure time was extended from 120 to 240 minutes, the degradation rate reached 99.9%.

The heterostructure can be applied to architectural glass or integrated into water and air purification systems for the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors. Potential applications include self-cleaning coatings for windows to reduce urban facade maintenance costs.