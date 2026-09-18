Lead Ink Unlocks Hidden Text in Carbonized Herculaneum Scrolls

Two thousand scrolls from Herculaneum exist as a physical paradox: the texts survived the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, yet they remain unreadable. Buried under twenty meters of volcanic ash and rock, the papyri were fused into fragile, carbonized cylinders. Any attempt to physically unroll them would result in immediate disintegration.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Ancient papyrus scroll

The barrier to reconstruction is chemical. While X-ray tomography and AI have successfully "virtually unrolled" fragments of Epicurus' works, the method often fails. Because both the papyrus and the carbon-based ink share similar densities, the letters merge into the background, rendering them invisible to scanners.

The presence of lead offers a potential solution. Some texts were written with ink containing this heavy metal, which provides a distinct X-ray contrast, allowing signs to be isolated from the organic base.

To test this, researchers created synthetic replicas: modern Egyptian papyrus inscribed with varying concentrations of lead ink, rolled, and charred in a furnace to mimic the Herculaneum state. These samples underwent X-ray fluorescence analysis and tomography.

The experiment confirmed that even low concentrations of lead allow for the recognition of individual words and a clear differentiation between text and charcoal.

A lead-based screening of the entire Herculaneum archive could expand the catalog of legible texts without risking the originals. Furthermore, these artificial samples now serve as training data for neural networks. Since the content of the experimental scrolls is known, algorithms for virtual unrolling can be calibrated with precision, increasing the likelihood of deciphering other ancient documents.