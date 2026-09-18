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Scientists Discover a Critical Factor That Determines Whether a Diet Will Work

Science

The promise of a low-protein diet for longevity often masks a critical biological distinction: the difference between systemic adaptation and simple starvation. For some, restricting protein triggers a survival program that extends life; for others, it is merely a deficit of resources. The gap lies in whether the organism activates a coordinated physiological response or simply suffers from malnutrition.

A sporty girl prepares food and studies the diet plan
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A sporty girl prepares food and studies the diet plan

Researchers from the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, publishing in Cell Metabolism, argue that the reaction to amino acid deficiency is not a series of metabolic glitches but a synchronized state. The process operates as a cascade: cellular sensors-specifically TORC1 and GCN2/ISR, which are common to all eukaryotes-detect the deficiency, subsequently transmitting a signal across the entire organism via the nervous and endocrine systems.

The mechanism varies across species, highlighting the evolutionary nature of this adaptation. In mammals, the fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) hormone coordinates the response. Produced in the liver, FGF21 targets the brain to restructure energy expenditure and appetite. Experiments on male mice demonstrated that when FGF21 is absent, protein restriction fails to extend lifespan. This indicates that the hormone is not merely a marker of the process but a necessary condition for the longevity effect. The pathway may differ in females.

A structurally different but analogous system exists in Drosophila. Rather than FGF21, fruit flies rely on two gut hormones: CNMa, which drives the search for protein, and tachykinin, which suppresses protein intake when it is abundant. Tachykinin directly influences longevity; flies with the hormone deactivated live longer, while those with an excess die sooner.

Crucially, one must distinguish between the signals of program activation and the actual mechanisms of life extension. An increased appetite for protein is an indicator that the system is functioning, not the cause of longevity itself. The actual extension of life may be driven by other links in the chain, such as reduced cellular senescence or tighter glucose control.

The benefits of a low-protein diet therefore depend on the organism's ability to switch into this adaptive mode. This explains why identical dietary restrictions yield different results based on genetics, age, and sex. Without the activation of the full systemic program, protein deficiency remains a lack of nutrients rather than a catalyst for health.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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