A 1,000-Kilometer Warm Current Has Been Discovered in Russia’s Arctic Sector

Oceanographers have identified a surface current exceeding 1,000 kilometers in length within the Russian Arctic. Named the Keldysh Current, the flow transports warm, saline Atlantic water into the northern Kara Sea, directly altering sea-ice dynamics. The findings are detailed in Frontiers in Marine Science.

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Previous models suggested that Atlantic waters moving northeast through the Barents Sea cooled and increased in density until they sank entirely between Novaya Zemlya and Franz Josef Land, severing contact with the atmosphere. However, researchers from the Shirshov Institute of Oceanology (IO RAN), MIPT, and the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI) found a divergence in this process.

At the northern periphery, Atlantic water mixes with fresher Arctic masses. This drop in salinity reduces the water's density, preventing it from sinking even as it cools. The result is a distinct surface stream. The Keldysh Current glides above the primary deep-water Atlantic flow, separated by a layer of cold, dense water created during ice formation near Franz Josef Land. Evidence suggests the surface layer is driven by the dynamic momentum of the deeper current.

The current originates at 77-78°N (northern Novaya Zemlya), tracking northeast along the archipelago's coast. It crosses the eastern slope of the St. Anna Trough toward the continental slope and continues east toward the Laptev Sea. The stream measures 50-100 kilometers in width and 50-100 meters in thickness.

The current remained undetected by standard satellite monitoring due to its specific profile. To map the route, researchers synthesized vertical temperature and salinity data from 25 expeditions conducted between 1995 and 2024, identifying a persistent temperature anomaly.

This thermal signature is evident in real-time: in the northern St. Anna Trough, the current maintains a temperature difference of several degrees compared to surrounding waters. This heat flux delays autumn freezing, results in thinner winter ice, and accelerates summer melting along its path.

Project lead Alexander Osadchiev notes that identifying this link between the Barents and Kara seas and the deep Arctic Ocean revises current understanding of regional water circulation. Beyond heat transport, the current occasionally shifts vast volumes of river runoff from the Ob and Yenisei. Integrating the Keldysh Current into numerical models will improve the accuracy of sea-ice forecasts and regional climate projections.