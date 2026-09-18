The largest impact crater discovered on the Moon in recent times

The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) has detected an impact site on the lunar surface caused by an object the size of a three-to-six-story building. The event occurred between April 11 and May 22, 2024. It is the largest crater to form in the Solar System in recent times.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Strike on the Moon

The discovery was made in October 2025, when scientist Robert Wagner noticed changes in images taken by the LRO's Wide Angle Camera. After comparing archival footage with new images, the feature was officially named McGetchin Crater.

Event Characteristics and Rarity

The crater measures 222 meters (728 feet) in diameter and 43 meters (141 feet) in depth. Researchers estimate that impacts of this scale occur, on average, once every 132 years. For comparison, the largest feature on the Moon-the South Pole-Aitken basin-has a diameter of 2,500 kilometers; however, most lunar craters are either too small or were formed in the distant past.

Images captured in December by the LRO's Narrow Angle Camera allowed for a detailed study of the surface structure surrounding the impact site. Analysis revealed that, within a radius of 6.4 kilometers (4 miles), the nighttime soil temperature drops by approximately 9 degrees Celsius (16 degrees Fahrenheit).

Mechanism of Change

The temperature drop is caused by the loosening of the regolith-the uppermost layer of lunar soil. The impact altered the material's density, reducing the surface's ability to retain heat. This characteristic is significant for future missions: changes in soil density and temperature directly affect the traction of lunar rovers' wheels on the surface.

This event shifts lunar observation from the passive study of ancient structures to the monitoring of active processes. The main uncertainty remains regarding the precise nature of the object (asteroid or comet), since the collision was not observed in real time.