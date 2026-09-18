Heavy metals in bees: A surprising difference that spells trouble

Bumblebees accumulate significantly higher concentrations of heavy metals in their bodies and pollen than honeybees, even when sharing the same landscape. Research from the University of Cambridge, published in Ecological Entomology, reveals that this disparity persists even in areas with low soil contamination, such as rural Cambridgeshire.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved A bee on a coniferous branch

Analyzing traps and adult specimens for arsenic, cadmium, chromium, cobalt, lead, and tin, researchers found that bumblebee pollen contained 2 to 7 times more of these metals than honeybee pollen. The metal concentrations within the bumblebees' bodies were approximately three times higher than those in honeybees.

This divergence stems from distinct foraging patterns and morphology. Honeybees forage across wide areas—up to 10 kilometers—allowing them to bypass localized pollution hotspots. Bumblebees typically operate within a 1.5-kilometer radius of their nest, binding their toxic load to the soil chemistry of a single specific location. Furthermore, the denser hair on bumblebees' bodies more readily traps airborne dust and metal particles.

Dietary breadth also plays a role. Honeybees visit a wider variety of plant species, creating a dilution effect that lowers the average toxin concentration. Bumblebees rely on fewer sources, making their exposure direct and dependent on the contamination level of specific flowers.

While these levels may not be immediately lethal, the chronic load degrades colony health. Heavy metals impair memory and learning, compromising navigation and foraging efficiency. The researchers also observed developmental failures in larvae and a decline in overall offspring. These losses are disproportionately severe for bumblebees; their colonies consist of only 50 to 500 individuals, compared to the 30,000 to 60,000 workers found in a honeybee hive.

The findings challenge the reliance on honeybees as universal bioindicators for environmental pollution. Data derived from honeybees may fail to reflect the actual toxic burden experienced by other essential pollinators.