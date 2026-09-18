World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Heavy metals in bees: A surprising difference that spells trouble

Science

Bumblebees accumulate significantly higher concentrations of heavy metals in their bodies and pollen than honeybees, even when sharing the same landscape. Research from the University of Cambridge, published in Ecological Entomology, reveals that this disparity persists even in areas with low soil contamination, such as rural Cambridgeshire.

A bee on a coniferous branch
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
A bee on a coniferous branch

Analyzing traps and adult specimens for arsenic, cadmium, chromium, cobalt, lead, and tin, researchers found that bumblebee pollen contained 2 to 7 times more of these metals than honeybee pollen. The metal concentrations within the bumblebees' bodies were approximately three times higher than those in honeybees.

This divergence stems from distinct foraging patterns and morphology. Honeybees forage across wide areas—up to 10 kilometers—allowing them to bypass localized pollution hotspots. Bumblebees typically operate within a 1.5-kilometer radius of their nest, binding their toxic load to the soil chemistry of a single specific location. Furthermore, the denser hair on bumblebees' bodies more readily traps airborne dust and metal particles.

Dietary breadth also plays a role. Honeybees visit a wider variety of plant species, creating a dilution effect that lowers the average toxin concentration. Bumblebees rely on fewer sources, making their exposure direct and dependent on the contamination level of specific flowers.

While these levels may not be immediately lethal, the chronic load degrades colony health. Heavy metals impair memory and learning, compromising navigation and foraging efficiency. The researchers also observed developmental failures in larvae and a decline in overall offspring. These losses are disproportionately severe for bumblebees; their colonies consist of only 50 to 500 individuals, compared to the 30,000 to 60,000 workers found in a honeybee hive.

The findings challenge the reliance on honeybees as universal bioindicators for environmental pollution. Data derived from honeybees may fail to reflect the actual toxic burden experienced by other essential pollinators.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Global Fuel Crisis Strengthens Russia’s Energy and Geopolitical Position
Americas
Global Fuel Crisis Strengthens Russia’s Energy and Geopolitical Position
Popular
25 Years Later: VAZ-2131 Niva's Tibetan Triumph Echoes in Automotive Debates

The 1999 ascent of the Tibetan Plateau revealed a critical trade-off between electronic sophistication and raw mechanical resilience in extreme conditions.

25 Years Later: VAZ-2131 Niva's Tibetan Triumph Echoes in Automotive Debates
Uzbekistan Blocks Yuan's Path to Becoming SCO's Primary Currency
Uzbekistan Blocks Yuan's Path to Becoming SCO's Primary Currency
AfD Pushes for New Russia Policy as It Calls for Trade and Energy Ties to Be Restored
Global Fuel Crisis Strengthens Russia’s Energy and Geopolitical Position
Audi 100 CS vs BMW 525i: The Surprising Advantage That Matters Most Aidyn Mehtiyev Virus To Deliver Working Gene: How Fayuvi Targets Rare Childhood Disease Andrey Mihayloff Canada as 51st State? Caught Between Trump and Brussels Alexander Shtorm
Tajikistan Considers Withdrawal from International Criminal Court Following Putin Visit
Canada as 51st State? Caught Between Trump and Brussels
Yemen’s Houthis Test Saudi Arabia’s New Military Alliance With Turkey and Pakistan
Yemen’s Houthis Test Saudi Arabia’s New Military Alliance With Turkey and Pakistan
Last materials
Heavy metals in bees: A surprising difference that spells trouble
Why cats avoid their owners and how to interpret the signals
Autumn 2026 Denim Trends Shift Focus to Texture and Proportion Curated Aesthetic
The largest impact crater discovered on the Moon in recent times
Geely Launches Preface Plus Hybrid Sedan in China
India’s Flower Fields Are Withering Under Extreme Heat: Harvests Face Major Losses
Audi 100 CS vs BMW 525i: The Surprising Advantage That Matters Most
Kazakhstan's River Corridors to China Stall as Beijing Withholds Response
PanStar launches Northern Sea Route shipments for high-value cargo
Scientists Discover Potentially New Algae Species in the Kuril Islands
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.