Common Vaping Flavor Disrupts Development of Embryonic Cells

Laboratory tests indicate that vanillin, a common flavoring agent used in e-cigarettes, can disrupt the development of human embryonic stem cells. Researchers found that the substance targets a specific protein channel, TRPV4, which strips cells of their ability to differentiate into various tissue types. While these findings provide a biological hypothesis for fertility issues and miscarriages linked to vaping, the study was conducted in vitro, meaning the results do not prove identical effects occur within a living organism.

Photo: Pexels by Renz Macorol, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Vaping

Scientists from the University of California, Riverside, exposed H9 human embryonic stem cells—which mimic an embryo at approximately three weeks of development—to varying concentrations of vanillin. The cellular response depended on the dosage:

High (micromolar) concentrations resulted in widespread cell death.

Low (nanomolar) concentrations caused a loss of pluripotency, the capacity of a stem cell to become any cell type in the body.

Normally, these cells divide into three primary germ layers: the ectoderm, mesoderm, and endoderm. Under the influence of vanillin, cells shifted predominantly toward the endoderm, which eventually forms the linings of the gut and respiratory tract. This suggests that the development of the ectoderm (the nervous system) and the mesoderm (muscles) could be blocked.

The study identified the TRPV4 protein channel on the cell surface as the entry point for vanillin. To verify this, researchers used blockers and specific antibodies to shut down the channel. When TRPV4 was inactive, vanillin no longer affected cell survival or development.

The identified mechanism follows a specific chain: vanillin binds to TRPV4, triggering an influx of calcium ions into the cell. This calcium surge activates signaling pathways that terminate pluripotency and force the cell into an endodermal state.

Despite the identified mechanism, the study has clear boundaries. Because the research relied exclusively on H9 cell cultures in a laboratory setting, it remains unproven whether vanillin reaches a developing embryo in similar concentrations or causes the same disruptions during a real pregnancy.

Furthermore, the experiment did not account for time. The researchers did not evaluate the effects of chronic or repeated exposure over weeks or months, leaving the potential for cumulative effects unknown.

These results suggest a possible link between vaping and reproductive complications but do not establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship in clinical practice. Confirming these hypotheses requires epidemiological data and testing on more complex biological models. The findings were published in the journal Human Reproduction.

Biophysicist Aleksey Kornilov noted that while the laboratory mechanism is clear, these results are based on a cell model and do not currently translate to a clinical diagnosis or a confirmed medical risk for pregnant women.