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Cesium Atom Experiments: Scientists Force Particles to Form Unusual New Bonds

Science

Chemical bonds typically organize atoms into molecules within three-dimensional space. However, when movement is restricted to a single line, the physics of interaction shifts: particles can unite into chains driven solely by quantum attraction.

Drawings in a notebook
Photo: Pravda.ru by Alexey Kozlov, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Drawings in a notebook

This phenomenon was predicted in 1931 by Hans Bethe. For nearly a century, these "Bethe strings" remained theoretical constructs. The primary obstacle to physical realization was stability; in a standard gas, strong attraction typically triggers a collapse, where the atomic cloud shrinks into a dense clump.

Observing these strings required a system where interaction strength could be precisely tuned to prevent immediate structural failure. To achieve this, researchers utilized cesium atoms cooled to temperatures just billionths of a degree above absolute zero.

Using laser beams, the team divided the atomic cloud into thousands of narrow tubes. These optical traps functioned as a one-dimensional environment, stripping atoms of their ability to move laterally and confining them to a forward-backward axis.

By adjusting the magnetic field, the scientists flipped the atomic interaction from repulsion to attraction. In this one-dimensional constraint, the system did not collapse. Instead, atoms organized into bound chains. Subsequent analysis confirmed the formation of structures consisting of six or more particles.

To verify that these were Bethe strings rather than random clusters, the team measured the binding energy through two distinct expansion stages:

  • First, the atoms were allowed to expand within the one-dimensional tubes. The strings collided but remained intact, keeping the system's total kinetic energy low.
  • Second, the laser traps were deactivated, releasing the atoms into three-dimensional space. Because Bethe strings cannot exist outside of one-dimensionality, they disintegrated instantly. The energy previously holding them together converted into kinetic energy, causing the particles to scatter significantly faster.

The discrepancy in expansion velocity between these two scenarios provided the empirical evidence for the existence of these bound structures, aligning with hydrodynamic model predictions.

The transition of the Bethe string from a mathematical formula to a physical object allows researchers to now examine the dynamics of quantum chain formation and their specific impact on the thermal conductivity of novel materials.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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