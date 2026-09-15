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Pacific and Indian Oceans lose climatic synchronization due to warming

Science

The climatic synchronization between the Pacific and Indian Oceans, a relationship that persisted for centuries, has been severed. Researchers from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution found that this rupture is not a result of natural cyclicality but is driven by anthropogenic warming. The findings, published in Nature Communications, suggest that the Indian Ocean has shifted from a reactive basin to an autonomous thermal reservoir.

Global climate catastrophe: ocean currents on the verge of destruction
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:ISS015-E-29980_-_View_of_the_Atlantic_Ocean.jpg by Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit, Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center
Global climate catastrophe: ocean currents on the verge of destruction

To establish this baseline, scientists analyzed 400 years of proxy data from tree rings, cave stalagmites, and coral reef structures, cross-referencing them with computer simulations. This long-term record reveals that the two oceans typically operated in tandem, with the Pacific acting as the primary driver of the system.

The data highlights one previous significant disruption between 1810 and 1850. During this window, massive tropical volcanic eruptions injected ash into the atmosphere, blocking sunlight and altering wind patterns. This temporary external shock weakened the Pacific's influence on the Indian Ocean, but the system eventually recovered.

The current decoupling differs fundamentally from the 19th-century volcanic event. While the earlier shift was a transient response to an external trigger, the present breakdown is caused by the accumulation of greenhouse gases. The resulting thermal shift in the Indian Ocean is so pronounced that the natural synchronization mechanism has ceased to function.

This transition to autonomy alters the global transport of heat and moisture. By no longer "mirroring" the Pacific, the Indian Ocean may redirect precipitation patterns, potentially triggering droughts in regions that historically lacked them. Climatologist Maksim Orlov notes that the erosion of these fundamental links reduces the reliability of climate models based on historical data, complicating the prediction of extreme weather events.

The degree of impact on specific regions now depends on the rate of continued warming and the stability of atmospheric circulation. The break in the Pacific-Indian link leaves a gap in current understanding: it remains unclear whether this is a permanent state or a transition to a new, as yet undefined, climatic equilibrium.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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