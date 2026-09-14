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Volcanic Blanket Reveals Development of Central Andes

Science

The geologic history of the Central Andes is typically a story of erasure, where wind and water strip away evidence of how mountains actually grow. However, a massive volcanic event 22 million years ago created a rare physical archive on the western slopes of the range. The eruption of the Lauca caldera released over 1,260 cubic kilometers of gas, ash, and debris, depositing a layer of ignimbrite up to one kilometer thick. This volcanic blanket acted as a sealant, freezing the underlying paleolandscape and protecting it from millions of years of erosion.

Volcanic eruption
Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Volcanic eruption

A team led by Byron Adams from University College London utilized this layer to resolve a fundamental tension in geology: the conflict between tectonic uplift and erosional wear. The central premise is that the geometry of the ignimbrite surface dictates the maximum possible steepness of the land buried beneath it. Because the volcanic layer is nearly flat—with a slope of only 1.5 degrees—the pre-existing terrain could not have possessed significantly steeper gradients.

The difficulty lies in the fact that a flat landscape is an ambiguous signal. It could indicate that the mountains rose slowly, or that they rose rapidly but were immediately ground down by aggressive river erosion. To disentangle these variables, the researchers employed computer models, testing hundreds of scenarios by varying the rates of uplift against the coefficients of rock decay.

The data suggests a ceiling on the growth speed: the rocks in this region of the Central Andes rose no faster than 0.26 kilometers per million years, or roughly 2.6 centimeters per century. This finding rewrites the local prehistoric map, suggesting that 22 million years ago, the area was not a jagged high-altitude massif but a series of low-relief foothills. One model indicates this state required at least 14 million years to form, which effectively rules out the theory of a sudden, impulsive jump in elevation.

This timing is not merely a matter of geological record; it is a climate driver. The Andes act as a continental wall that dictates weather patterns across South America. Establishing exactly when and how fast this barrier rose allows for a more precise reconstruction of past climatic shifts.

The methodology offers a template for studying other regions. By using ignimbrite as a benchmark, scientists can calculate the growth speed of mountains that are otherwise physically inaccessible for direct analysis, provided the age and slope of the volcanic layer are known. As noted by geologist Aleksey Trofimov, these processes capture intermediate states of the Earth's crust that are usually erased by external forces long before they can be studied.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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