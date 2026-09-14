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Genetic link to lupus may have once saved human populations from epidemics

Science

Natural selection usually removes genetic defects that compromise survival. However, a genetic variant linked to systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)—a chronic autoimmune disease—persists in roughly 70% of the global population. This distribution suggests that the trait was not a mistake of evolution, but a survival mechanism.

Epigenetic studies of immunity
Photo: NewsInfo.Ru by Aleksey Polyakov, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Epigenetic studies of immunity

The mechanism centers on the IRF7 gene, which regulates the production of type I interferons. These proteins act as an early warning system, signaling the immune system to attack foreign genetic material. In individuals carrying the lupus-associated variant, the IRF7 protein binds more aggressively to DNA in the cell nucleus, triggering an overproduction of interferons.

This genetic trait is not distributed evenly across the globe. Data shows a stark geographical divide: the variant is present in 98% of East Asian populations, while occurring in only 40% of those of African descent. Because this version of the gene appears in the human record as far back as the 10th millennium BCE, it is likely the result of long-term selective pressure rather than recent random mutation.

The trade-off between population survival and individual health is evident in CRISPR-modified mouse models. Mice engineered with the "human" IRF7 variant cleared the VSV virus from their lungs more rapidly than those without it. Yet, this same heightened vigilance came with a cost: the animals showed an increased production of autoantibodies when exposed to disease triggers.

This indicates that the hyper-reactivity now manifesting as SLE was once a critical advantage during ancient viral epidemics. An aggressive immune response ensured survival against high viral loads, but this efficiency came at the price of selectivity. The system, tuned for maximum aggression to fight infections, occasionally loses the ability to distinguish between foreign pathogens and the body's own connective tissue.

As biologist Andrey Voroshylov suggests, such mechanisms are common in nature; a trait that appears as a pathology in one environment may have been the only way to prevent a population's total collapse in another.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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