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Tiny Optical Crystal Paves Way for Faster 6G Communications

Science

Researchers from Loughborough University and their international partners have developed a rice-grain-sized microchip capable of generating a stable spectrum of light frequencies—known as a microcomb—and converting them into an array of high-frequency electromagnetic signals, specifically millimeter waves. While the chip itself is miniature, the system highlights a fundamental tension in next-generation hardware: the gap between a successful component and a deployable device.

6G
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6G

The core of the device is the microcomb, which produces a series of light frequencies spaced at precise, equal intervals. Unlike a continuous spectrum, these frequencies are discrete, acting like the teeth of a comb. By using a specialized antenna to convert these optical frequencies into millimeter waves, the system can generate multiple high-frequency channels simultaneously. In theory, this multiplies the data throughput capacity, a requirement for the projected bandwidth of 6G networks.

The primary technical hurdle for multi-frequency signals is instability. To solve this, the team moved beyond standard micro-resonators by implementing a hybrid architecture. They coupled the chip-resonator with a large optical fiber loop, allowing light to circulate and accumulate optical states more effectively. This configuration renders the signal resilient to external physical disturbances; the system maintains stability even when the supporting surface is subjected to mechanical vibrations.

The precision of this microcomb is directly transferred to the resulting millimeter waves. According to physicist Dmitriy Lapshin, this provides a set of strictly controlled signals essential for technologies where synchronization is critical, such as quantum computing and positioning.

However, the physical scale of the supporting infrastructure creates a significant contradiction. Although the chip is microscopic, the current laboratory setup occupies an entire table. The researchers aim to reduce this footprint to the size of a shoebox, but the jump from a tabletop prototype to a mobile component remains substantial. Current limitations include high power consumption and a lack of field testing outside controlled environments.

The next phase of validation involves testing the system against atomic clocks in collaboration with the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) to determine its viability for high-precision navigation. There are also plans to evaluate the hardware for satellite deployment, where weight and energy efficiency are the primary constraints.

The study, published in Nature Communications, proves that a stable, multi-frequency source can exist on a chip. Yet, the transition to 6G infrastructure depends not on the chip's performance, but on the radical miniaturization of the auxiliary equipment required to keep it running.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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