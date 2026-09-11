Ancient Sulawesi Teeth Reveal Early Human Use of Areca Nut

The assumption that altering consciousness is a byproduct of settled, agricultural societies has been challenged by evidence from Sulawesi. Findings from the Late Pleistocene indicate that hunter-gatherers used psychoactive stimulants thousands of years before the first breweries appeared in the Levant, shifting the timeline of substance use deep into the Paleolithic.

Photo: source by David J. Stang, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Areca Catechu palm tree

The focus of the research is the areca nut (Areca catechu), containing the alkaloid arecoline. Today, betel nut is the fourth most used psychoactive substance globally, trailing only alcohol, caffeine, and nicotine. While modern users typically mix the nut with slaked lime to accelerate the absorption of arecoline into the bloodstream, ancient practitioners on Sulawesi employed a different method.

Analysis of two skeletons, one dating back 25,000 years, revealed deep, rounded grooves in the teeth. This specific wear pattern suggests the seeds were sucked or chewed whole. To determine if this method was effective without the aid of lime, researchers soaked the nuts in artificial saliva and tested the solution on cloned human receptors. The results confirmed that the seed alone releases enough arecoline to affect brain function, proving that lime is a catalyst rather than a necessity.

Biochemical testing of tooth tissues confirmed the presence of the alkaloid, revealing a biological trade-off. While the substance likely provided analgesia and euphoria, the physical cost was high. The abrasive nature of the seeds wore down enamel to the pulp, causing chronic infections and making eating difficult.

Anthropologist Artem Klimov suggests that these findings require a reassessment of cognitive and social behavior in pre-agricultural humans. The use of stimulants during this era may not have been limited to ritual, but served practical survival needs, such as managing pain or fatigue during hunts.

The Sulawesi data suggests that the habit of using psychoactive substances was not a result of resource surpluses in developed societies. Instead, it existed as a tool for physiological manipulation long before the dawn of farming.