A Cat's Secret Scent: The Hidden Stabilizer in Their Kidneys

Chemical communication in nature faces a fundamental physical hurdle: volatility. Odors are dynamic processes where molecules evaporate and decay, meaning a signal typically degrades shortly after it is left. Yet, many animals can recognize a specific individual through markers left hours or days prior. The solution for cats, it appears, is a biological "stabilizer" located in an unexpected organ.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kevin Knezic, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ A cat

Researchers from Japan, Germany, and Spain have identified that domestic cats use 13 branched-chain fatty acids (BFA) as a durable chemical signature. Unlike highly volatile compounds that vanish quickly, these semi-volatile lipids evaporate slowly, acting as a long-term biological business card. Experiments showed that cats exhibit a marked preference—often signaled by the Flehmen response, the characteristic curling of the upper lip—for scents containing foreign BFA profiles, even when all other components of the urine are identical.

The discovery links biochemistry to a century-old anatomical mystery: why the kidneys of felids contain an unusually high concentration of neutral lipid droplets in the cortical tissue. The data suggests these droplets serve as a reservoir. By storing BFA in this lipid depot, the organism buffers the chemical signal against short-term fluctuations caused by diet or physiological shifts. This mechanism ensures that a cat's chemical "passport" remains constant regardless of what the animal ate for breakfast.

This system is not unique to house cats but is a shared evolutionary trait across the Felidae family, including lions, tigers, leopards, and lynxes. Variations in BFA profiles and lipid distribution correlate with species differences and geographic isolation, as seen in the Iriomote and Tsushima leopard cats of Japan. This highlights a divergent evolutionary path compared to other mammals; for instance, mice achieve scent stability using specialized urinary proteins rather than a renal lipid depot.

As noted by science teacher Kirill Afonin, such mechanisms demonstrate how organisms create stability and redundancy to prevent the environment from erasing critical information, turning a chemical discharge into a reliable tool for social navigation.

While the exact transport mechanism of BFA from the kidney's lipid droplets into the urine remains unknown, the discovery has practical implications for conservation. Analyzing BFA in wild scent marks could allow researchers to monitor and identify individual rare cats non-invasively, removing the need for stressful trapping and capturing.