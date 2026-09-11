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Salt lakes act as planetary sensors for global climate stability

Science

Salt lakes comprise 23% of the Earth's lake surface area and 45% of its total lake volume. For decades, these bodies of water were dismissed as secondary to freshwater systems, viewed largely as stagnant brines. However, a shift in perspective is repositioning these ecosystems as strategic genetic reservoirs and high-sensitivity indicators of global climate stability.

Elton's coast from a bird's eye view
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Medvedevphoto (Владимир Медведев), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Elton's coast from a bird's eye view

The central tension surrounding salt lakes lies in the contradiction between their ecological fragility and their industrial utility. These lakes act as planetary sensors: rising temperatures accelerate evaporation, leading to desiccation. When these lakes dry up, they do not simply disappear; they transform into sources of toxic dust. Wind carries salt, pesticides, and heavy metals across hundreds of kilometers, contaminating agricultural land. This cycle is accelerated by human intervention, specifically industrial exploitation and irrigation. The Great Salt Lake in the US provides a stark example, having already lost over 70% of its area, with a total collapse possible by 2030.

This environmental vulnerability clashes directly with the global energy transition. Roughly half of the world's lithium, essential for battery production, is extracted from salt lakes via hydrometallurgy. The result is a zero-sum game where the demand for "green" technology threatens the survival of ecosystems that serve as critical stopovers for migratory birds.

Despite these threats, the biochemical composition of salt lakes offers significant scientific utility. In environments where salt concentrations reach 400 g/L, extremophiles—microorganisms with unique adaptation mechanisms—thrive. These organisms serve as biological laboratories; their genomes contain enzymes with properties that could be repurposed for medicine and industry.

Soda lakes, in particular, present a specific biochemical advantage. Their high photosynthetic activity makes their resident microorganisms candidates for closed-loop life support systems in space exploration. Additionally, their ability to process dissolved chemicals in brine suggests potential for neutralizing toxins in industrial wastewater.

As noted by natural sciences teacher Kirill Afonin, the intersection of microbial genetics and climatology elevates these lakes from local geographical features to essential components of a global bioeconomy.

The current state of these lakes—especially in India and Africa, where industrial runoff is prevalent—indicates a precarious balance. The loss of these waters leads to more than just local biodiversity collapse via oxygen depletion and toxic algal blooms; it represents the permanent erasure of a genetic library that may be indispensable for future biotechnological breakthroughs.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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