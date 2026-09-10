Scientists Uncover the Secret Mechanism Behind Galaxy Growth

Galactic evolution is often portrayed as a sequence of catastrophes—titanic collisions and mutual destruction. However, observational data suggest that violent events are the exception rather than the rule. The actual history of the universe is written not in explosions, but in subtle structural shifts, the chemical composition of stars, and relic density fluctuations.

Photo: NASA, ESA, G. Duchene (Universite de Grenoble I by Глэдис Кобер (NASA/Catholic University of America), https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A triple star system in which potentially habitable planets may be located

A central paradox in modern cosmology emerges from the gap between merger theories and the observed architecture of galaxies. Theoretically, a major collision between two systems of comparable mass should disrupt ordered rotation, transforming a disk into a chaotic elliptical galaxy. Yet, statistics from the local universe show that 73–75% of objects remain spiral galaxies with thin disks, while only 3–5% are elliptical. This suggests that the Milky Way and most of its neighbors grew not through cataclysms, but through the "quiet" absorption of small satellites that lack the mass to destroy the host's disk structure.

This process of galactic cannibalism leaves distinct markers. As the gravity of a large system tears apart a dwarf galaxy, its stars are stretched into stellar streams following the original orbit. By analyzing four such streams from the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy, researchers have reconstructed the mass distribution of the Milky Way. The findings reveal that the total mass of our galaxy is ten times greater than the mass of all visible matter—gas, dust, and stars combined.

Some evolutionary processes, however, remain hidden from optical observation. For years, star formation rates were estimated by the brightness of blue stars. Infrared data from the IRAS satellite later revealed "dust cocoons" where stars are born at rates up to a thousand solar masses per year, compared to just three in the Milky Way. These submillimeter galaxies, appearing 1–2 billion years after the Big Bang, are typically merging pairs of massive systems that will eventually evolve into "quenched" elliptical galaxies.

The relationship between a galaxy's appearance and its actual state is further complicated by time lags. Light from an active galactic nucleus (AGN), fueled by matter falling into a supermassive black hole, can reach us thousands of years after the nucleus has gone dormant. We see a "reflected echo" of this activity in ionized gas clouds. A prime example is the "Fermi bubbles" extending above and below the plane of the Milky Way, which serve as evidence that our own nucleus was active in the past, despite its current quiescence.

The origin of these structures traces back to quantum physics. Density fluctuations in the cosmic microwave background are too large to have formed during the hot expansion phase of the universe, as their scale exceeded the horizon for signal exchange. This implies a phase preceding the hot Big Bang.

As physicist Dmitriy Lapshin explains, these structures likely originated from vacuum fluctuations—quantum oscillations of fields in empty space. During the period of rapid cosmic inflation, these microscopic "shivers" were amplified, becoming the density seeds from which all existing galaxies and stars eventually formed.