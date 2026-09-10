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NASA to Test How X-59 Sonic Boom Affects People in Cities

Science

The primary obstacle to supersonic travel is not engine power, but the behavior of air under extreme pressure. As an aircraft breaks the sound barrier, it pushes air molecules aside so violently that they form a powerful shock wave. To someone on the ground, this manifests as a sonic boom—a sudden, thunderous crash that has led to a long-standing ban on commercial supersonic flights over land.

NASA X-59 supersonic research aircraft
Photo: NASA/Лори Лоузи is licensed under public domain
NASA X-59 supersonic research aircraft

The NASA X-59 experimental aircraft is designed to bypass this physical limitation. Rather than attempting to eliminate the shock wave entirely, the X-59 reshapes it. The goal is to prevent the air from piling up into a single massive pressure spike, replacing the explosive boom with a muted, distant thump.

To achieve this, the aircraft's geometry prevents the various shock waves generated by the nose and tail from merging into one. When these waves remain separate and dispersed, the acoustic energy reaching the ground is significantly reduced, turning a sonic blast into a dull sound.

NASA is now moving into the acoustic validation phase to determine if these theoretical calculations hold up in the real world. This process involves deploying ground-based sensor arrays and microphones on elevated platforms to map the exact profile of the shock waves. Engineers need to verify that the aircraft's acoustic footprint is minimal across different atmospheric conditions.

If the technical data confirms the noise levels are low, the testing will move from the desert to populated areas in the United States. This transition is critical because it shifts the focus from decibels to human perception, testing how residents in urban environments actually experience the sound.

The outcome of these tests carries significant legal weight. Current regulations prohibit supersonic overland flight due to the noise disturbance; however, if the X-59 proves that supersonic speed can be quiet, regulators may rewrite the rules. Such a shift would allow flight times to be cut in half without disrupting life on the ground.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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