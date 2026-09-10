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Blades Forged by the Wind: Ancient Weapon-Making Secret Discovered in Sri Lanka

Science

For centuries, the production of wootz steel—a high-carbon alloy known for its exceptional strength and used in legendary Damascus blades—remained a metallurgical puzzle. Modern science long assumed that ancient smelters in India and Sri Lanka lacked the precision temperature controls and forced-air systems necessary to create such a material. However, new archaeological reconstructions suggest that ancient metallurgists didn't fight the elements; they integrated them into the engineering process.

Damascus steel
Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Damascus steel

The central discovery revolves around a departure from the traditional vertical blast furnace. Archaeologist Gill Juleff from the University of Exeter identified hundreds of low-profile, flat furnace ruins atop Sri Lankan hills. Unlike typical tube-shaped furnaces that rely on natural draft, these structures were roughly 0.5 meters high and 2 meters long, featuring specific apertures in their walls. Crucially, every site was aligned with the prevailing monsoon winds.

This alignment indicates that the wind served as the bellows. By building a model furnace using local charcoal and iron ore and testing it during monsoon season—when wind speeds reach 90 km/h—researchers found that the furnace functioned like an aircraft wing. According to the Bernoulli principle, the fast-moving air passing over the flat top created a low-pressure zone, which manipulated the flow of gases and oxygen inside the furnace. This aerodynamic effect maintained the specific thermal environment required to produce high-carbon steel without the need for mechanical pumps.

Physicist Dmitry Lapshin notes that these ancient smiths effectively applied the laws of aerodynamics long before they were formally described, achieving necessary melting temperatures and carbon concentrations through natural pressure differentials.

This approach stands in stark contrast to the industrial logic of the West. While the Bessemer process later dominated steel production by using massive mechanical blowers to force air through molten iron to remove carbon (decarbonization), the wootz method relied on a synergy between geography and seasonality. The result was not a universal chemical formula, but a site-specific technological phenomenon.

The reliance on this environmental synchronization likely explains why the technology vanished around 1100 AD. Because the process depended on the specific topography of Sri Lankan hills and the timing of monsoons, the "secret" of wootz steel was never documented as a portable recipe. Traders exporting the steel to Persia saw only the finished product, unaware that the metal's properties were tied to the wind of a specific region.

Historical reconstructions suggest a social collapse following the invasion of the Pandyan dynasty from South India triggered the decline. The resulting political chaos severed trade routes; without markets, the local masters stopped firing the furnaces, and the intuitive knowledge of wind-driven metallurgy was lost. While the experiment confirms the feasibility of the method, a full chemical verification will require a broader analysis of surviving artifacts to match them with the experimental outputs.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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