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Russian Scientists Develop AI Technology to Filter False Fire Alarms

Science

Researchers at Gubkin University in Moscow have developed an AI system designed to slash emergency response times during fires. While standard operator reaction times often span several minutes, this neural network can reduce that window to 10 seconds. The timing is critical: data indicates that detecting a fire within the first 10.8 seconds reduces life-threatening risks by 75.6% and cuts property damage by 58%.

Fire alarm
Photo: unsplash.com by Yosuke Ota is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
Fire alarm

The system shifts AI from simple detection to active analysis. Using a visual-linguistic model, the software does not merely flag the presence of fire; it evaluates the danger class and provides the operator with a specific course of action. This approach filters out false alarms, which typically force personnel to waste time manually verifying every sensor trigger.

To combat "hallucinations"-the tendency of AI to invent details when data is scarce-the developers implemented a strict prompt-based constraint. The neural network is forbidden from interpreting scenes and must rely solely on visible physical evidence. During testing, the quality of this specific prompt had a greater impact on accuracy than the underlying architecture of the model itself.

The system operates offline, preventing data leaks, and is compatible with existing security infrastructures. Implementation costs for a single facility are estimated at a maximum of 500,000 rubles.

Source: Pravda.Ru

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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