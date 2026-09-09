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A Fish Not Seen for 50 Years Has Returned to the Sea of Azov

Science

The Sea of Azov is currently undergoing a chemical shift that has not been seen in 150 years. Salinity has reached a record 16 parts per thousand (ppt), a threshold that effectively transforms the basin's biological identity. This is not merely a statistical peak but a systemic trigger that alters the competitive balance between indigenous species and migrants from the Black Sea.

Tub gurnard
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Tub gurnard

The central tension lies in the physiological limits of the local fauna. For migratory and semi-migratory fish—such as bream, zander, taran, and dace—the increased salt concentration creates a chemical barrier, making it physically difficult to ascend rivers for spawning. This loss of accessibility to breeding grounds is compounded by the disappearance of relict goby species, as noted by hydrobiologist Tatiana Petrova.

While local populations decline, the environment has become hospitable to Black Sea intruders. The appearance of the tub gurnard (sea cock) in the Taganrog Bay—the first sighting in 50 years—and the influx of turbot indicate that the Sea of Azov is biologically merging with its larger neighbor. This shift is further evidenced by the proliferation of rhizostome jellyfish, which thrive in the new salinity levels, turning parts of the water column into a dense gelatinous mass.

Environmentalist Denis Polyakov suggests that this shift toward marine species is a direct reaction to the water's altered chemistry, creating a significant challenge for the region's fishing industry, which must now pivot to handle different species.

However, the current state is not necessarily a permanent baseline. The mechanism driving this change is the reduction of freshwater inflow from the Don and Kuban rivers, exacerbated by climate-driven evaporation. Historically, these processes are cyclical; a similar salinity spike occurred in the 1970s, followed by a freshening phase. The recovery of the ecosystem depends entirely on whether river discharge increases enough to dilute the salt concentration and reopen the biological corridors for indigenous fish.

Until a shift in water volume occurs, the Sea of Azov remains in a state of biological transition, where the presence of Black Sea migrants serves as a living indicator of a shrinking freshwater influence.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Artamonov
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