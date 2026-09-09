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Caucasus Glaciers: What Is Changing Beneath the Region’s Famous Peaks

Science

The perceived stability of the Caucasus Mountains is a geological illusion. While tourists view Mount Elbrus and Mount Kazbek as static peaks, these masses are dormant volcanic systems. The distinction between a "extinct" and "dormant" volcano is not merely semantic; it is a matter of internal thermodynamics. In the case of the Caucasus, the presence of geothermal activity and continuous gas emissions confirms that the magmatic processes beneath the ice and rock remain functional.

Mount Kazbek
Photo: openverse.org by Geo Max, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Mount Kazbek

The primary risk associated with these dormant systems is not necessarily a classic eruption, but the interaction between internal heat and glacial stability. When the thermal regime of a volcano shifts, it can destabilize the ice caps resting upon it. This mechanism was lethally demonstrated in 2002 in the Karmadon Gorge, where internal shifts within Mount Kazbek triggered the collapse of the Kolka glacier, resulting in 125 deaths. This event highlights a critical link: volcanic activity can manifest as a gravitational disaster long before any lava reaches the surface.

According to seismologist Viktor Andreev, the danger of dormant volcanoes is often underestimated because of their long periods of silence. However, the accumulation of subterranean gases and the heating of rock strata create a pressure vessel that requires constant monitoring to predict potential failures.

This creates a sharp contrast between the Caucasus and the Far East. While Elbrus and Kazbek represent the danger of the "hidden" process, the Kamchatka Peninsula hosts overtly active systems. Klyuchevskaya Sopka, the highest volcano in Eurasia, remains one of the most active globally, with its most recent significant activity recorded in the summer of 2023. Here, the risk is explicit and visible, whereas in the Caucasus, the threat is latent.

The current monitoring model for both regions relies on a triad of data: temperature sensors to track geothermal shifts, seismographs to detect micro-earthquakes indicative of magma movement, and chemical analysis of gas emissions. The difference in manifestation—sudden glacial collapses in the West versus ash plumes in the East—does not change the fundamental reality: both are driven by the same magmatic instability, differing only in their current state of repose.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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