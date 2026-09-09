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Demon-Colored Plant in Thailand: Hidden Ecology Exposes Its Weakness

Science

Botanists in the dense mountain forests of Thailand’s Thong Pha Phum National Park have discovered a plant that more closely resembles a gothic sculpture than a living organism. Dubbed Thismia daemona, the species earned its name — meaning "demon" — from its striking black flowers and three horn-like appendages. The visual contrast is stark: its inner petals are a deep, matte black, while the outer petals glow with a vibrant orange.

1054-Mae-Wong-National-park-01
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sirapa Atikomchakorn, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
1054-Mae-Wong-National-park-01

A Life Unseen: The Mycoheterotrophic Existence

This discovery prompts a fundamental question: how can a plant survive without the very element that defines its nature — photosynthesis? Thismia daemona is a mycoheterotroph. It lacks chlorophyll and thus cannot harness the energy of sunlight. Instead, it spends nearly its entire life underground, functioning as a parasite that siphons nutrients from the mycelium of soil fungi. The only time it emerges into the world is for a few weeks each year, pushing small, lantern-like flowering shoots from the earth.

Distinguishing the Demon Flower

To determine if this was a known species or an entirely new one, a research team led by Sahut Chatananontarapinta from Prince of Songkla University conducted detailed genetic and morphological analyses. By sequencing its mitochondrial and nuclear DNA, the researchers placed the plant within the Geomitra section of the Thismia genus. While it shares genetic kinship with a species from Borneo (T. betung-kerihunensis), its appearance is closer to the Malaysian species T. limkokthayi. However, the unique, bumpy texture of its black mitre (the fused inner petals) and its distinct club-shaped appendages distinguish it as a separate species.

On the Brink of Extinction

The "demon flower's" situation is precarious. Currently, only one population is known: fewer than 50 individual plants concentrated in a tiny area of just 0.05 square kilometers. Because this location lies directly on a tourist trail within the protected area, the species faces immediate threats. Foot traffic could easily topple the fragile shoots or disrupt the delicate fungal networks in the soil upon which the plant’s survival depends.

Given this extreme vulnerability, researchers recommend classifying the species as Critically Endangered (CR). Biologist Andrey Voroshilov notes that such a designation is justified because these plants often lack a backup range; the loss of a single population could mean global extinction. While the plant might exist elsewhere in western Thailand or neighboring Myanmar, these regions remain largely unexplored.

The Unseen World Within National Parks

This finding serves as a potent reminder that even within established national parks, miniature and elusive life forms can remain hidden. For now, the primary limitation is the lack of data on population dynamics. Further monitoring will be crucial to determine whether T. daemona is strictly endemic to this single ridge or if its range extends further into the region's mountainous landscapes.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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