Time Could Change in 2027: How the World May Rethink the Way We Measure Time

Earth is spinning faster than it used to, creating a paradox for the systems that manage global time. For the first time in history, the world may need a "negative leap second"—meaning a second would have to be subtracted from the clock to keep pace with the planet.

Photo: flickr.com by Markus Spiske, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ A wall clock

The tension arises from a conflict between two different ways of measuring time. On one hand, we have the rotation of the Earth, which is naturally irregular. On the other, we have atomic clocks, which measure the oscillations of cesium-133 atoms with absolute precision. Since 1972, the gap between these two has been bridged by adding 27 positive leap seconds to keep our clocks aligned with the sun.

However, while adding a second is a routine correction, subtracting one is a technical minefield. Most global communication networks, navigation systems, and computer codes are not designed to handle a second that simply vanishes. A negative leap second could trigger widespread software glitches and synchronization failures across critical infrastructure.

To prevent a potential technical collapse, there is a proposal to stop trying to force the two rhythms to match. Instead of intermittent corrections, scientists suggest decoupling atomic time from solar time entirely, allowing the discrepancy to grow naturally.

Physicist Dmitry Lapshin notes that this desynchronization is inevitable because the Earth's rotation is inherently unstable, whereas the atomic standard remains constant.

If the International Bureau of Weights and Measures approves the plan, the practice of inserting leap seconds will end on May 20, 2027. The resulting error between clock time and the planet's actual position would accumulate slowly. It would take approximately a thousand years for the gap to reach one hour, at which point the system could be reset with a single "leap hour" rather than frequent, risky adjustments.