From Amber to White: How Earth’s Nighttime Glow Has Changed Over the Past 15 Years

From orbit, the Earth's nighttime signature is fading from amber to white. A series of photographs captured over 15 years by astronaut and photographer Don Pettit reveals a stark visual shift in the glow of global megacities, including Miami and Las Vegas. The world is losing its orange hue as municipalities replace traditional high-pressure sodium lamps with Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs).

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Sun and Earth from space

The color change is a result of fundamental physics. Sodium lamps operate on a narrow spectral band, emitting the warm, monochromatic yellow-orange light that defined city skylines for decades. LEDs, by contrast, produce a much broader spectrum of light, which appears as a sharp, cold white from space.

This transition is driven by urban economics. LEDs are significantly more energy-efficient and possess a longer operational lifespan, reducing both electricity costs and the frequency of maintenance. Additionally, digital LED systems allow cities to dim or brighten lights remotely based on real-time traffic or time of day.

The shift is not uniform across the globe, creating strange optical borders. In Asia, for instance, the contrast is visible between Hong Kong, which still relies heavily on sodium lighting, and neighboring Shenzhen, which has fully embraced LED technology.

However, the move to white light introduces new environmental challenges. Cold white light scatters more easily in the atmosphere than the narrow-spectrum orange light, increasing the overall level of light pollution. Beyond the visual impact, this specific wavelength is more disruptive to the biological rhythms of humans and wildlife, potentially interfering with circadian cycles more aggressively than the amber glow of the previous era.