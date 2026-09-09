338,000 Litres a Season: Tourists’ Waste Melting Everest’s Ancient Ice

The Khumbu Glacier, the frozen artery of Mount Everest, is succumbing to a peculiar form of thermal erosion. While global warming is the primary driver of glacial retreat, recent data from Nepalese researchers reveals a localized but potent catalyst: the metabolic heat of thousands of climbers and staff stationed at the Base Camp.

Photo: flickr.com by Gunther Hagleitner, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Mount Everest

The central issue is not merely pollution, but a thermodynamic imbalance. At an altitude of 5,364 meters, the Base Camp functions as a high-altitude urban center. In the spring of 2023, the population peaked at 2,127 people. Given that the average expedition participant spends roughly 50 days on the glacier, the volume of human waste becomes a significant geological factor.

According to the Department of Survey and Mapping of Nepal, a person under extreme high-altitude stress excretes approximately 3.18 liters of urine per day. This results in a cumulative seasonal discharge of 338,299 liters—over 6,000 liters daily—directly onto the ice. This liquid, exiting the body at roughly 37°C, acts as a thermal reagent in an environment where temperature stability is critical.

Theoretical models suggest that the thermal energy carried by these secretions is sufficient to melt approximately 154 tons of ice per season. While this mass is negligible compared to the overall volume of the Khumbu Glacier, the impact is concentrated. The resulting localized melting transforms solid ice into an unstable slush, altering the density of the glacier's lower layers.

This creates a dangerous feedback loop. As the base of the ice weakens, the Khumbu Icefall—already one of the most hazardous sections of the climb—becomes more volatile and prone to unpredictable collapses. The physical integrity of the glacier is compromised not just by the air above, but by the biological heat from below.

The situation is further complicated by a systemic failure in waste management. While solid waste has been managed via specialized containers since 2003, liquid waste remains unregulated. Even existing incentive programs—such as the $4,000 deposit required by Nepalese authorities to ensure climbers bring back 8 kg of trash—fail to address the thermal issue, as climbers often collect old debris from the foothills rather than cleaning high-altitude sites.

Biologist and ecologist Arkadiy Kuznetsov notes that in a closed high-altitude ecosystem, such a consistent influx of heat accelerates glacial degradation. Similarly, ecologist Denis Polyakov points out that the lack of disposal infrastructure at these heights means nature cannot process the consequences of extreme tourism, leaving the glacier to essentially "burn" under the influence of human metabolism.

To mitigate this, a research group led by Khim Lal Gautam proposes a radical relocation of the Base Camp. Moving the camp to a rocky, ice-free area would eliminate the direct thermal and chemical impact on the Khumbu Glacier while increasing the safety of the climbers by providing a stable foundation.

Geologist Aleksey Trofimov emphasizes that the link between anthropogenic load and safety is direct: the melting of the glacier's base inevitably leads to structural instability and increased risk of avalanches and crevasses.

The Khumbu crisis serves as a microcosm for the broader vulnerability of the Himalayas. Since millions of people in Asia depend on these glaciers for freshwater, the transition from localized thermal erosion to wider hydrological instability could evolve from an ecological curiosity into a humanitarian risk.