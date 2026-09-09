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GPS collars uncover the true nature of lion and hyena interactions

Science

The long-held image of the spotted hyena as a persistent shadow following lions to scavenge their kills is not supported by movement data. GPS monitoring suggests a reversal of roles: male lions actively track hyenas, while the hyenas spend their energy attempting to maintain a safe distance.

Hyena
Photo: Own work by Diego Delso, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Hyena

For years, zoologists relied on fragmented observations, often dismissing reports of lions hunting hyenas as random encounters. The prevailing narrative cast hyenas as the active pursuers and lions as the passive center of the scavengers' orbit. To test this, ecologist Nancy Barker from the University of KwaZulu-Natal deployed GPS collars on high-ranking individuals across Namibia's Etosha National Park and Botswana's Linyanti and Chobe parks.

Over four years, the team tracked 17 lions and 14 hyenas, recording coordinates every five minutes during peak activity hours. This high-resolution data allowed researchers to map thousands of interactions, revealing a clear divergence in movement patterns based on sex and social rank.

The data identifies three distinct behavioral profiles:

  • Male lions show a consistent trend of moving toward hyenas.
  • Spotted hyenas consistently increase the gap between themselves and lions.
  • Lionesses exhibit variable behavior, with their reactions shifting depending on which other pride members are present.

This shift in perspective suggests that hyena strategy is rooted in risk avoidance rather than opportunistic benefit. Instead of "tailing" lions for food, hyenas appear to be managing a tactical retreat from a predator that is actively seeking them out.

Because the sample size was limited, these findings are currently classified as stable trends rather than absolute laws of biology. The remaining question is how these movement patterns correlate with actual survival and reproductive success in the high-stakes competition for savanna territory.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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