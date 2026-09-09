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Russian Scientists Identified Key to Overcoming Cellular Apoptosis

Science

The production of complex therapeutic proteins often hits a biological ceiling: when industrial cells are forced to synthesize medicine at high speeds, they frequently trigger apoptosis—a programmed self-destruction. Researchers from the Federal Research Center of Biotechnology of the Russian Academy of Sciences have identified that bypassing this limit requires more than just disabling the "death switch." The key lies in a comprehensive systemic overhaul of cellular logistics, from amino acid transport to the clearance of protein waste.

Cells and DNA visualization
Photo: Designed by Freepik by kjpargeter, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Cells and DNA visualization

At the center of this process is the endoplasmic reticulum (ER), the cell's protein folding assembly line. When the volume of proteins exceeds the ER's capacity or when proteins misfold, the system enters a state of ER stress. In standard cells, this is treated as a critical error, halting production and killing the cell to prevent further dysfunction. This disruption of proteostasis—the balance between protein synthesis, folding, and disposal—creates a bottleneck in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

To understand how to overcome this, scientists compared two Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) cell lines: the standard HB8 and the modified DUL73. While the latter was specifically designed to resist apoptosis, the study revealed that its resilience is not passive. When exposed to dithiothreitol (DTT)—a reagent that disrupts molecular bonds to simulate protein "traffic jams"—the DUL73 cells did not merely ignore death signals. Instead, they proactively activated autophagy, an internal recycling system that clears toxic protein aggregates before they can accumulate.

The difference in genetic response is stark. Transcriptional analysis showed that while the standard HB8 cell altered the activity of 404 genes under stress, the resistant DUL73 line engaged 1,019 genes—a 2.5-fold increase. This suggests that survival is the result of a massive logistical redirection: the cells accelerate metabolic rates and optimize the movement of membrane vesicles that transport proteins to the cell surface.

Stress Response Metric Standard Cell (HB8) Resistant Cell (DUL73)
Altered Gene Count 404 1,019
Survival Mechanism Synthesis halt $\rightarrow$ death Systemic logistic restructuring
Readiness Level Low High control system activity

This shift from random selection to a mapped genetic blueprint changes the approach to biopharma. Rather than hoping for the emergence of a naturally hardy clone, engineers can now target specific genetic markers to edit the transport and delivery systems of the cell. This allows for the stable, large-scale synthesis of complex antibodies and analogs like dulaglutide without the risk of sudden bioreactor collapse.

The implication is a transition from biological lottery to precise engineering. By manipulating the metabolic organization of the cell, it becomes possible to maintain high-yield production of drugs for diabetes and cancer, potentially reducing costs and increasing the stability of the supply chain for these critical therapies.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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