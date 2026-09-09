Modified yeast turns PET plastic waste into 3D-printed snacks

The chemical composition of a plastic soda bottle and a piece of steak share a fundamental building block: carbon. The challenge has always been that plastic carbon is locked in an inert, synthetic polymer chain that biology cannot touch. Now, chemists from Southern Illinois University (SIU) have demonstrated a way to unlock it, turning polyethylene terephthalate (PET) into edible protein through a process of biological upcycling.

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The central technical hurdle is that yeast, even genetically modified strains, cannot "eat" a plastic bottle. To bridge this gap, the researchers employ oxidative hydrothermal liquefaction. This process uses water and oxygen at extreme temperatures to shatter the long PET polymer chains into microscopic fragments. Only after this aggressive chemical breakdown does the substrate become bioavailable, serving as a nutrient medium for the reprogrammed yeast.

According to biophysicist Aleksey Kornilov, using modified yeast to synthesize complex molecules is a standard biotechnological practice—similar to how insulin is produced. However, the difficulty here lies in the raw material; PET is chemically stubborn and requires rigorous preparation before microbial processing can begin.

Once the plastic is liquefied, the modified yeast metabolizes the carbon to synthesize essential organic molecules: proteins, fats, and acids. This biological mass is then combined with sweeteners and starch to create a paste suitable for 3D printing. The end result is a high-protein snack dubbed "µBites".

The researchers are looking beyond simple calories. They are currently exploring ways to synthesize flavorings, such as vanilla, and to convert ethylene glycol—a component of PET—into beta-carotene, a precursor to Vitamin A.

Despite the successful lab synthesis, a critical distinction remains: this is a laboratory prototype, not a food product. While the researchers suggest the resulting proteins are theoretically safe, the product has not undergone clinical trials or official safety certifications for human consumption.

There is also a question of thermodynamic efficiency. The study does not specify the exact temperatures required for hydrothermal liquefaction or the energy cost of the process. If the energy required to break down the plastic exceeds the caloric value of the resulting protein, the technology remains a scientific curiosity rather than a viable industrial solution.

The project, supported by NASA as part of the Deep Space Food Challenge, is designed for closed-loop environments. In deep space or aboard submarines, where waste management and food security are simultaneous crises, the ability to convert plastic waste into nutrients is a strategic advantage.

On Earth, the motivation is the projected 56% increase in global food demand by 2050. However, moving from a 3D-printed lab biscuit to a scalable food source requires solving the energy equation and passing rigorous safety audits. Details of the research were presented at the American Chemical Society meeting.