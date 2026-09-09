Epsilon Perseids Meteor Shower to Peak on September 9-10

On the night of September 9-10, the night sky will be streaked by the Epsilon Perseids, one of the fastest meteor showers known to astronomy. This year, the peak coincides with a period of minimal moonlight, providing a rare window of clarity for observers to spot these high-velocity particles without the interference of lunar glare.

Photo: ESO by S. Guisard, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Perseids above the Paranal Observatory of ESO in Chile

What sets the Epsilon Perseids apart is not their quantity, but their speed. Particles hit the Earth's atmosphere at approximately 64 kilometers per second. While other showers might produce long, lingering trails, these meteors are characterized by sudden, almost instantaneous flashes. Because of this brevity, observers need a high level of concentration to catch the streaks as they happen.

While the shower is active from September 5 to 21, the peak intensity allows for up to eight flashes per hour. For the casual observer, the most critical detail is the radiant—the point in the sky from which the meteors appear to originate. Although the shower is named after the star Epsilon in the constellation Perseus, modern astrometry shows the radiant is actually located closer to Algol (Beta Persei).

To find the source of the shower, observers should look toward the northeast. The constellation Perseus is identifiable by a curved arc of stars resembling an inverted letter "V." The star Mirfak serves as a primary landmark in this region, with Algol situated slightly above and to the right.

Many beginners instinctively reach for binoculars or telescopes, but in this case, such equipment is counterproductive. Optical instruments narrow the field of view, whereas the best way to track a fast-moving meteor shower is through the wide-angle perspective of the naked eye. The ideal window for observation is the pre-dawn hours, preferably from a dark location away from urban light pollution.

Beyond the visual spectacle, these events serve as a physical archive of the solar system. As astrophysicist Aleksey Rudnev explains, these meteors are essentially debris trails left behind by comets or disintegrated asteroids millions of years ago. Analyzing how these particles behave provides data on the composition of the interstellar medium and the remnants of ancient cosmic bodies.

Characteristic Data Velocity 64 km/s Peak Activity September 9-10 Frequency Up to 8 flashes per hour Radiant Point Near Beta Persei (Algol)