O-type star discovered inside the Carina Nebula's treasure chest structure

In the Carina Nebula, roughly 7,500 light-years away, exists a structure that looks like an open treasure chest. While the visual is striking, the object is a "cometary globule"—an isolated cloud of gas and dust characterized by a dense head and an elongated tail. The illusion of a glowing lid is created by light from within the cloud leaking through the dust.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Space nebula

Data from the James Webb Space Telescope’s infrared camera reveals that the "chest" is a nursery for approximately 70 young stars. The most significant find is a rare O-type star, a high-mass, high-luminosity object 19 times heavier than the Sun. These stars are known for their intense radiation and brief lifespans, which fundamentally alter the environment around them.

There is a notable shift in the understanding of this cluster's timeline. Recent estimates place the age of these stars at 1.3 million years, a significant increase from previous calculations of 100,000 years. Many of these stars remain shrouded in their natal material, which will eventually be cleared away by their own radiation.

The structure of the globule is the result of a conflict between internal and external pressures. Internally, the 70 young stars push outward. Externally, the cluster is battered by the Eta Carinae system—a massive stellar association 39 light-years away. The primary component of Eta Carinae is 100 times more massive and 5 million times brighter than the Sun. Together with the Trumpler 16 cluster, it subjects the globule to violent stellar winds and hard radiation.

This external "storm" strips away the less dense gas, carving the cloud into its distinct cometary shape. As astronomer Pavel Gromov notes, the stellar wind from such supermassive stars acts as a cosmic chisel, sculpting the interstellar medium by eroding everything except the densest gas clumps.

The erosion is inevitable. Caught between the radiation of its own newborns and the onslaught from Eta Carinae, the gas cocoon is thinning. Eventually, the "treasure chest" will vanish, leaving behind an exposed open cluster of stars.