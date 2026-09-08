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No Gears, No Problem: A New Robot Can Jump and Land on Its Feet

Science

Traditional jumping robots typically operate in a linear sequence: they must stabilize, accumulate energy, and then propel themselves. A new soft-robotic design collapses this cycle into a single structural component, eliminating the need for a separate "reset" or recharging phase between movements.

Robot visualization
Photo: flickr.com by Erwin Sooputa madre, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Robot visualization

The mechanism relies on a teardrop-shaped strip made of liquid crystal elastomer, tipped with a V-shaped aluminum tube. When exposed to infrared light, the strip's surface contracts, inducing a rotational force. Because the rigid aluminum "leg" prevents the strip from simply rolling, the device twists tighter, storing potential energy like a compressed spring. This energy releases in a fraction of a second, snapping the V-shaped tip against the surface and launching the robot upward or forward. Once the energy is spent, the strip naturally returns to its original form, remaining ready for the next jump as long as the light source is present.

The trajectory of the movement is determined by a single geometric variable: the angle of the V-shaped tip. At 120°, the robot crawls; at 90°, it performs long jumps; and at 50°, it launches vertically. This sensitivity means that small structural adjustments fundamentally change the locomotive behavior. Stability and power can be further tuned by adding a small weight to the center of mass, while the intensity of the infrared light acts as a throttle—too little fails to trigger the jump, while too much results in chaotic movement.

While the robot successfully navigated grass, sand, stones, and mulch, these tests serve as a proof of concept rather than a demonstration of a finished product. The current success is limited by scale and environmental control. These micro-robots function effectively in laboratory settings, but transitioning the mechanism to larger scales or unpredictable outdoor temperatures and humidity levels presents a separate engineering hurdle that has not yet been addressed.

The value of this research is fundamental rather than immediate. By proving that a soft robot can achieve repetitive jumping without a dedicated recharging system, the authors have established a new mechanical platform. While not yet a deployable technology for ecological reconnaissance or swarm robotics, it provides a model for future devices capable of navigating unstructured terrain through simplified material physics.

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Unitree New Robot Preview
Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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