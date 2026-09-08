World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Internal waves in the Arctic increase 17-fold as ice cover vanishes

Science

Climate forecasting for the Arctic has long been hampered by a structural blind spot: the lack of data regarding deep-water dynamics. While scientific attention has historically focused on surface ice melt, the role of internal waves—oscillations that occur not at the surface, but at the boundary between water layers of differing densities—has remained largely overlooked.

Arctic ice
Photo: unsplash.com by Anders Jildén, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Arctic ice

Research from the Shirshov Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences suggests that these internal waves are not random anomalies but a stable system with precise geographic anchors. By analyzing 3,400 satellite images from 2007 to 2020, researchers mapped over 2,400 wave groups, identifying the Chukchi Sea, the Beaufort Sea, and the Bering Strait as primary activity hubs.

The data reveals a sharp correlation between wave frequency and the retreat of Arctic ice. By 2020, the number of recorded internal waves increased 17-fold compared to 2007. This surge is linked to the lengthening of the ice-free season; as the surface shell vanishes, the mechanisms that trigger these underwater oscillations operate with greater intensity.

The generation of these waves depends on a convergence of three physical factors: the interaction of tidal currents with seafloor topography (such as submarine ridges), the presence of oceanic eddies and fronts, and the discharge of fresh water from river mouths. The highest wave amplitudes occur where these three variables overlap.

These underwater movements function as massive mixers, transporting heat and distributing organic nutrients essential for marine life. Consequently, current models of ice melt and heat redistribution remain incomplete if they ignore this vertical mixing process.

Beyond climate modeling, the findings have immediate engineering implications. Internal waves can reach heights of 10 to 15 meters, creating significant mechanical stress on submerged infrastructure. Mapping these high-activity zones is now a critical requirement for the installation of pipelines and the execution of deep-sea operations.

Natural sciences teacher Kirill Afonin notes that such phenomena illustrate a feedback loop between external climate shifts and internal ocean physics. The increase in internal waves may be both a symptom of warming and a catalyst that accelerates it by transporting deep-seated heat toward the surface.

The established link between the reduction of ice cover and the proliferation of internal waves shifts these phenomena from geological curiosities to essential variables in the calculation of the Arctic's future.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support
Europe
AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support
Ukraine's GUR and SBU Engage in Open Confrontation Over Financial Resources
World
Ukraine's GUR and SBU Engage in Open Confrontation Over Financial Resources
Protests erupt in US arid regions over AI data center expansion
Science
Protests erupt in US arid regions over AI data center expansion
Popular
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map?

As Poland and Lithuania tighten pressure around Kaliningrad and NATO prepares for a potential conflict with Russia, the fate of the former Königsberg raises a much broader question: how far can Europe go in revisiting the borders created after World War II?

Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map?
Washington's Diplomatic Push on Ukraine Could Be Market Play
Washington's Diplomatic Push on Ukraine Could Be Market Play
Ukraine's GUR and SBU Engage in Open Confrontation Over Financial Resources
AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map? Yury Bocharov AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support Andrey Mihayloff EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch Andrey Nikolaev
Protests erupt in US arid regions over AI data center expansion
Chinese Tianyu telescope captures sky area equivalent to 40 full moons
A 7-kilometer cable car will transport Chinese tourists into Russia's Primorsky Territory
A 7-kilometer cable car will transport Chinese tourists into Russia's Primorsky Territory
Last materials
Internal waves in the Arctic increase 17-fold as ice cover vanishes
Russia's Alcohol Market Shrinks as Tax Changes Hit Plants and Shelves
Giant Order for Russia's Flagship Jet: Aeroflot Signs Landmark MC-21 Deal
Frozen herring: Omega-3s, selenium and vitamin D in a budget-friendly meal
How forest bison return to Central Yakutia after 2,000 years
Researchers Challenge Kirchhoff’s Law: Heat Flow Becomes Directional
Stellar oscillations lead to discovery of dormant black holes
The analogy of flight suggests consciousness can take diverse forms
Flower symbol in your washing machine: What happens if you put gel there
How bergamot in mop water can help neutralize musty room odors
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.