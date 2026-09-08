Internal waves in the Arctic increase 17-fold as ice cover vanishes

Climate forecasting for the Arctic has long been hampered by a structural blind spot: the lack of data regarding deep-water dynamics. While scientific attention has historically focused on surface ice melt, the role of internal waves—oscillations that occur not at the surface, but at the boundary between water layers of differing densities—has remained largely overlooked.

Photo: unsplash.com by Anders Jildén, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Arctic ice

Research from the Shirshov Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences suggests that these internal waves are not random anomalies but a stable system with precise geographic anchors. By analyzing 3,400 satellite images from 2007 to 2020, researchers mapped over 2,400 wave groups, identifying the Chukchi Sea, the Beaufort Sea, and the Bering Strait as primary activity hubs.

The data reveals a sharp correlation between wave frequency and the retreat of Arctic ice. By 2020, the number of recorded internal waves increased 17-fold compared to 2007. This surge is linked to the lengthening of the ice-free season; as the surface shell vanishes, the mechanisms that trigger these underwater oscillations operate with greater intensity.

The generation of these waves depends on a convergence of three physical factors: the interaction of tidal currents with seafloor topography (such as submarine ridges), the presence of oceanic eddies and fronts, and the discharge of fresh water from river mouths. The highest wave amplitudes occur where these three variables overlap.

These underwater movements function as massive mixers, transporting heat and distributing organic nutrients essential for marine life. Consequently, current models of ice melt and heat redistribution remain incomplete if they ignore this vertical mixing process.

Beyond climate modeling, the findings have immediate engineering implications. Internal waves can reach heights of 10 to 15 meters, creating significant mechanical stress on submerged infrastructure. Mapping these high-activity zones is now a critical requirement for the installation of pipelines and the execution of deep-sea operations.

Natural sciences teacher Kirill Afonin notes that such phenomena illustrate a feedback loop between external climate shifts and internal ocean physics. The increase in internal waves may be both a symptom of warming and a catalyst that accelerates it by transporting deep-seated heat toward the surface.

The established link between the reduction of ice cover and the proliferation of internal waves shifts these phenomena from geological curiosities to essential variables in the calculation of the Arctic's future.