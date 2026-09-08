World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Researchers Challenge Kirchhoff’s Law: Heat Flow Becomes Directional

Science

Thermal radiation typically follows a strict symmetry: according to Kirchhoff's law of thermal radiation, an object's ability to absorb heat from a specific direction is identical to its ability to emit heat in that same direction. Breaking this reciprocity is a long-standing challenge in physics, as it would allow engineers to "program" heat flow, effectively creating a one-way valve for thermal energy.

Scientists conducting research
Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Scientists conducting research

A new theoretical model proposes a way to bypass this law by combining two specific materials to create an asymmetrical thermal path. The foundation of the system is a layer of indium arsenide, which handles the absorption and emission of infrared light. By applying a magnetic field, the researchers broke the natural symmetry of this layer, forcing thermal radiation moving in one direction to behave differently than radiation moving in the opposite direction.

To make this directionality permanent, the researchers added a grating layer made of germanium-antimony-tellurium (GST). GST is a phase-change material, meaning it can switch between amorphous and crystalline states and maintain that state without a continuous power supply. Once the GST is set to a specific phase, it "locks" the direction of the thermal emission.

As physicist Dmitriy Lapshin notes, this mechanism functions similarly to computer memory. The device does not store the heat itself, but rather the physical state of the material, which then dictates the path of the thermal flow.

The critical technical distinction in this model is the angle of operation. Previous attempts to steer heat required extreme angles of incidence, which limited their practical application. This model, however, operates at a deviation of just 3 degrees from a straight line, making it significantly easier to integrate into standard optical systems.

It is important to distinguish this theoretical framework from a laboratory prototype; the device currently exists only as a calculation and has not been physically constructed. Additionally, the thickness of the GST layer may pose a challenge for repeated switching between states, suggesting that alternative materials might be required for a physical version. If realized, the technology could lead to the development of compact infrared sensors with selective thermal absorption.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support
Europe
AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support
Ukraine's GUR and SBU Engage in Open Confrontation Over Financial Resources
World
Ukraine's GUR and SBU Engage in Open Confrontation Over Financial Resources
Protests erupt in US arid regions over AI data center expansion
Science
Protests erupt in US arid regions over AI data center expansion
Popular
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map?

As Poland and Lithuania tighten pressure around Kaliningrad and NATO prepares for a potential conflict with Russia, the fate of the former Königsberg raises a much broader question: how far can Europe go in revisiting the borders created after World War II?

Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map?
Washington's Diplomatic Push on Ukraine Could Be Market Play
Washington's Diplomatic Push on Ukraine Could Be Market Play
Ukraine's GUR and SBU Engage in Open Confrontation Over Financial Resources
AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map? Yury Bocharov AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support Andrey Mihayloff EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch Andrey Nikolaev
Protests erupt in US arid regions over AI data center expansion
Chinese Tianyu telescope captures sky area equivalent to 40 full moons
A 7-kilometer cable car will transport Chinese tourists into Russia's Primorsky Territory
A 7-kilometer cable car will transport Chinese tourists into Russia's Primorsky Territory
Last materials
Internal waves in the Arctic increase 17-fold as ice cover vanishes
Russia's Alcohol Market Shrinks as Tax Changes Hit Plants and Shelves
Giant Order for Russia's Flagship Jet: Aeroflot Signs Landmark MC-21 Deal
Frozen herring: Omega-3s, selenium and vitamin D in a budget-friendly meal
How forest bison return to Central Yakutia after 2,000 years
Researchers Challenge Kirchhoff’s Law: Heat Flow Becomes Directional
Stellar oscillations lead to discovery of dormant black holes
The analogy of flight suggests consciousness can take diverse forms
Flower symbol in your washing machine: What happens if you put gel there
How bergamot in mop water can help neutralize musty room odors
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.