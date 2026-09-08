Researchers Challenge Kirchhoff’s Law: Heat Flow Becomes Directional

Thermal radiation typically follows a strict symmetry: according to Kirchhoff's law of thermal radiation, an object's ability to absorb heat from a specific direction is identical to its ability to emit heat in that same direction. Breaking this reciprocity is a long-standing challenge in physics, as it would allow engineers to "program" heat flow, effectively creating a one-way valve for thermal energy.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Scientists conducting research

A new theoretical model proposes a way to bypass this law by combining two specific materials to create an asymmetrical thermal path. The foundation of the system is a layer of indium arsenide, which handles the absorption and emission of infrared light. By applying a magnetic field, the researchers broke the natural symmetry of this layer, forcing thermal radiation moving in one direction to behave differently than radiation moving in the opposite direction.

To make this directionality permanent, the researchers added a grating layer made of germanium-antimony-tellurium (GST). GST is a phase-change material, meaning it can switch between amorphous and crystalline states and maintain that state without a continuous power supply. Once the GST is set to a specific phase, it "locks" the direction of the thermal emission.

As physicist Dmitriy Lapshin notes, this mechanism functions similarly to computer memory. The device does not store the heat itself, but rather the physical state of the material, which then dictates the path of the thermal flow.

The critical technical distinction in this model is the angle of operation. Previous attempts to steer heat required extreme angles of incidence, which limited their practical application. This model, however, operates at a deviation of just 3 degrees from a straight line, making it significantly easier to integrate into standard optical systems.

It is important to distinguish this theoretical framework from a laboratory prototype; the device currently exists only as a calculation and has not been physically constructed. Additionally, the thickness of the GST layer may pose a challenge for repeated switching between states, suggesting that alternative materials might be required for a physical version. If realized, the technology could lead to the development of compact infrared sensors with selective thermal absorption.