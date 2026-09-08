Stellar oscillations lead to discovery of dormant black holes

Identifying an active black hole is straightforward: it betrays itself through X-ray emissions from an overheated accretion disk and plasma jets erupting from its poles. However, most stellar-mass black holes remain dormant, drifting through the void or orbiting stars without consuming them. Since they emit no light, these objects are detectable only through their gravitational pull on nearby celestial bodies.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A black hole swallowing a star

Using data from the Gaia spacecraft, astronomers have identified three such systems. The telescope tracks minute stellar oscillations—wobbles that typically signal the presence of a planet. In these three instances, however, the gravitational tug was too violent to be caused by a small body. The invisible companion was massive, marking the presence of a black hole.

The discovery reveals a structural contradiction in stellar evolution. All three systems are asymmetric pairs, formed when a massive star collapsed into a black hole, leaving a smaller companion behind. While Gaia BH3 follows a standard wide-orbit model, BH1 and BH2 are positioned dangerously close to one another.

This proximity challenges existing models of how stars die. Before a massive star collapses, it expands significantly. In tight binary systems, this expanding giant should have simply engulfed its smaller neighbor, merging the two into a single object long before the black hole ever formed.

The survival of the companions in BH1 and BH2 suggests a mechanism that prevents premature merger, potentially linked to the Roche lobe—the region where a star's gravity dominates over its partner's. If the outer layers of the dying star expand beyond this boundary, tidal forces transfer matter to the companion star. If this mass transfer is diffuse enough, the smaller star can absorb the giant's material without the two bodies spiraling into each other.

This process allows the pair to maintain a stable orbit until the moment of gravitational collapse. While three cases are insufficient to establish a universal law, these tight pairs demonstrate that the evolution of asymmetric systems into black hole binaries is more complex than previously assumed.