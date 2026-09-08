World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Stellar oscillations lead to discovery of dormant black holes

Science

Identifying an active black hole is straightforward: it betrays itself through X-ray emissions from an overheated accretion disk and plasma jets erupting from its poles. However, most stellar-mass black holes remain dormant, drifting through the void or orbiting stars without consuming them. Since they emit no light, these objects are detectable only through their gravitational pull on nearby celestial bodies.

A black hole swallowing a star
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
A black hole swallowing a star

Using data from the Gaia spacecraft, astronomers have identified three such systems. The telescope tracks minute stellar oscillations—wobbles that typically signal the presence of a planet. In these three instances, however, the gravitational tug was too violent to be caused by a small body. The invisible companion was massive, marking the presence of a black hole.

The discovery reveals a structural contradiction in stellar evolution. All three systems are asymmetric pairs, formed when a massive star collapsed into a black hole, leaving a smaller companion behind. While Gaia BH3 follows a standard wide-orbit model, BH1 and BH2 are positioned dangerously close to one another.

This proximity challenges existing models of how stars die. Before a massive star collapses, it expands significantly. In tight binary systems, this expanding giant should have simply engulfed its smaller neighbor, merging the two into a single object long before the black hole ever formed.

The survival of the companions in BH1 and BH2 suggests a mechanism that prevents premature merger, potentially linked to the Roche lobe—the region where a star's gravity dominates over its partner's. If the outer layers of the dying star expand beyond this boundary, tidal forces transfer matter to the companion star. If this mass transfer is diffuse enough, the smaller star can absorb the giant's material without the two bodies spiraling into each other.

This process allows the pair to maintain a stable orbit until the moment of gravitational collapse. While three cases are insufficient to establish a universal law, these tight pairs demonstrate that the evolution of asymmetric systems into black hole binaries is more complex than previously assumed.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support
Europe
AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support
Ukraine's GUR and SBU Engage in Open Confrontation Over Financial Resources
World
Ukraine's GUR and SBU Engage in Open Confrontation Over Financial Resources
Protests erupt in US arid regions over AI data center expansion
Science
Protests erupt in US arid regions over AI data center expansion
Popular
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map?

As Poland and Lithuania tighten pressure around Kaliningrad and NATO prepares for a potential conflict with Russia, the fate of the former Königsberg raises a much broader question: how far can Europe go in revisiting the borders created after World War II?

Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map?
Washington's Diplomatic Push on Ukraine Could Be Market Play
Washington's Diplomatic Push on Ukraine Could Be Market Play
Ukraine's GUR and SBU Engage in Open Confrontation Over Financial Resources
AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map? Yury Bocharov AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support Andrey Mihayloff EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch Andrey Nikolaev
Protests erupt in US arid regions over AI data center expansion
Chinese Tianyu telescope captures sky area equivalent to 40 full moons
A 7-kilometer cable car will transport Chinese tourists into Russia's Primorsky Territory
A 7-kilometer cable car will transport Chinese tourists into Russia's Primorsky Territory
Last materials
Internal waves in the Arctic increase 17-fold as ice cover vanishes
Russia's Alcohol Market Shrinks as Tax Changes Hit Plants and Shelves
Giant Order for Russia's Flagship Jet: Aeroflot Signs Landmark MC-21 Deal
Frozen herring: Omega-3s, selenium and vitamin D in a budget-friendly meal
How forest bison return to Central Yakutia after 2,000 years
Researchers Challenge Kirchhoff’s Law: Heat Flow Becomes Directional
Stellar oscillations lead to discovery of dormant black holes
The analogy of flight suggests consciousness can take diverse forms
Flower symbol in your washing machine: What happens if you put gel there
How bergamot in mop water can help neutralize musty room odors
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.