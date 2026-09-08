The analogy of flight suggests consciousness can take diverse forms

The prevailing view of consciousness frames it as a biological byproduct—a specific result of carbon chemistry, protein synthesis, and neural architecture evolved on Earth. However, a new philosophical proposition by Eric Schwitzgebel and Jeremy Pobber challenges this biological exclusivity through the concept of "substrate flexibility." The central thesis argues that consciousness is a functional property rather than a material one, meaning it can emerge in any system that reaches a necessary threshold of complexity, regardless of the physical medium.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Digital Art of Artificial Intelligence

This shift in perspective transforms the search for extraterrestrial intelligence from a hunt for "biological twins" into a search for functional patterns. The authors employ a simple analogy: a cup remains a cup whether it is crafted from plastic, glass, or ceramic. If consciousness operates under similar logic, the specific chemistry of an organism becomes secondary to the system's operational capacity.

The argument for substrate flexibility is built on the convergence of three distinct factors. First is the sheer statistical scale of the universe, containing roughly a trillion galaxies. Given this volume, it is statistically improbable that only one specific chemical configuration is capable of producing sentience. Second is the evidence of biological pluralism on Earth; the vast difference between a canine brain and the distributed nervous system of an octopus proves that evolution achieves high-level cognitive results through radically different architectures. Finally, the authors invoke the Copernican principle, suggesting that just as humanity is not the center of the universe, our biology should not be viewed as the sole blueprint for mind.

To illustrate this, the authors compare consciousness to flight. An eagle, a bat, and an insect all fly, yet they use entirely different mechanical processes to achieve the same result. Consciousness may similarly manifest in diverse forms that do not mirror human experience.

This framework extends naturally to the debate over artificial intelligence. If consciousness is indeed substrate-flexible, silicon-based chips could theoretically host sentient minds. However, the transition from carbon to silicon is not a simple swap of materials. As physicist Dmitriy Lapshin notes, the possibility of non-biological intelligence does not imply that any material is automatically viable; the critical factor remains the architectural organization of the system rather than the material itself.

The conclusion shifts the scientific focus away from identifying specific "biological components" toward analyzing system complexity. If this model holds, the universe may be populated by forms of awareness completely alien to our biology, yet fully capable of subjective experience.