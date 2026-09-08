Duke University researchers develop scaffold to fight ischemic stroke gaps

The primary obstacle in treating severe ischemic stroke is the formation of a fluid-filled cavity where brain tissue has died. Because neurons do not naturally regenerate, returning blood flow to these zones is insufficient; the void remains a physical barrier to recovery. Current medical approaches focus on plasticity—training surviving neural networks to bypass the damage—rather than filling the gap.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Stroke

Researchers from Duke University have shifted the objective from bypassing the void to transforming it into a zone of active regeneration. The core of their approach is a microporous annealed particle scaffold (MAPS). Unlike a solid gel, MAPS consists of tiny hydrogel particles that link together after injection to form an open-pore network. This architecture allows cells to migrate into the lesion site and move through the material without waiting for it to degrade.

The scaffold acts as a structural foundation, but the biological driver is a set of extracellular vesicles (EVs) secreted by astrocytes. These nano-particles carry proteins and genetic material that function as instructions for other cells. By chemically anchoring these vesicles to the hydrogel particles, the team created a localized hub where any cell entering the pores is exposed to a constant stream of regenerative signals.

The success of the system depends on a specific synergy between these signals and the immune system. The researchers found that vesicles derived from astrocytes treated with IL-4 and C1q molecules successfully recruited macrophages and neutrophils to the injury site. While neutrophils are typically viewed as agents of inflammation that can exacerbate tissue damage in the early hours of a stroke, the MAPS environment reprogrammed their behavior. When the team experimentally removed neutrophils from the model, the growth of new blood vessels slowed sharply and tissue reorganization nearly stopped, indicating that immune cells, once redirected, become the primary engines of repair.

This is not an acute treatment but a rehabilitation strategy, with the biomaterial administered five days after the stroke. By the eighth week, the results in rodent models showed a network of new blood vessels and an increase in axons—the signal-carrying projections of neurons. In grid-walking tests, mice with the implant exhibited significantly fewer errors in front-paw movement, approaching the performance levels of healthy animals.

The data highlights that neither the scaffold nor the signaling molecules work in isolation: vesicles injected without the scaffold failed to produce significant vascular growth, as the signals dispersed too quickly. The MAPS architecture ensures the signals remain concentrated in the lesion.

Despite these results, several variables remain unresolved. The study used vesicles from rat astrocytes, which is not viable for human medicine. The team is now investigating the use of human induced pluripotent stem cells to create a scalable source of vesicles. Additionally, while motor functions improved, the impact on complex cognitive functions remains unknown. Transitioning to clinical application will require confirming the material's safety in primates and verifying the long-term stability of the newly formed vasculature.

As biophysicist Alexey Kornilov notes, the material does not replace brain tissue but rather establishes the conditions necessary for the body's own cells to enter the damaged area and coordinate the restoration of blood vessels.