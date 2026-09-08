World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Sarmatian scepters may have functioned as portable fire altars

Science

Artifacts long classified by archaeologists as "scepters" or "candelabras" from the Sarmatian period may actually be portable fire altars. Research conducted by Maria Bodrova of the HSE University and the Institute of History and Archaeology of the RAS suggests that the physical design of these objects points to a ritual function centered on fire, rather than a role of social status or domestic utility.

Excavations
Photo: Openverse by Arkhipova Marina, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Excavations

The structural evidence challenges the theory that these were walking sticks or symbols of power. Early specimens (1st century BCE – 1st century CE) feature pointed bases, while later versions (1st–3rd centuries CE) include tripods, indicating they were designed to be driven into the ground or set on a surface. The upper sections, consisting of rods adorned with animal figures such as deer, bulls, and goats, served as holders for small amounts of fuel. Some rods show signs of "twisting," a technical detail that increased their thermal resistance during combustion.

The evolution of these forms reveals a shift in symbolic priorities. Early finds are dominated by floral motifs and deer, potentially referencing the concept of the World Tree. In later discoveries, such as those from the "Golden Cemetery," plant elements disappear and zoo-morphic imagery shifts toward cattle, suggesting a transformation in religious beliefs or a change in cultural influence.

This ritual hypothesis is supported by several external parallels. Numismatic evidence from the Kushan Empire shows scepters appearing alongside fire altars, and ethnographic data on Ossetian ritual candlesticks, known as tsyraghdarenta, describes their use in illuminating the path to the afterlife. Additionally, the historian Ammianus Marcellinus recorded a custom among the Alans of using a sword thrust into the earth as a substitute for a stationary altar.

From an anthropological perspective, these objects reflect the adaptation of sacred practices to a nomadic lifestyle. The need for a mobile cult center resulted in a hybrid object that functioned simultaneously as an altar and a symbolic axis mundi.

As anthropologist Artem Klimov notes, such material evidence allows for the reconstruction of the ceremonial life of peoples who left no written records, leaving the form of an object as the primary key to understanding its function.

Consequently, the "scepters" of the Kuban region were not mere decorations or emblems of authority, but specialized ritual tools that evolved from complex cosmological symbols toward more utilitarian forms.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map?
Europe
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map?
AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support
Europe
AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support
Popular
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map?

As Poland and Lithuania tighten pressure around Kaliningrad and NATO prepares for a potential conflict with Russia, the fate of the former Königsberg raises a much broader question: how far can Europe go in revisiting the borders created after World War II?

Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map?
Washington's Diplomatic Push on Ukraine Could Be Market Play
Washington's Diplomatic Push on Ukraine Could Be Market Play
Ukraine's GUR and SBU Engage in Open Confrontation Over Financial Resources
AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map? Yury Bocharov AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support Andrey Mihayloff EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch Andrey Nikolaev
Protests erupt in US arid regions over AI data center expansion
Chinese Tianyu telescope captures sky area equivalent to 40 full moons
A 7-kilometer cable car will transport Chinese tourists into Russia's Primorsky Territory
A 7-kilometer cable car will transport Chinese tourists into Russia's Primorsky Territory
Last materials
Ancient Greek codes return to wardrobes via draping and asymmetry
Oatmeal Kissel: A Silky, Soothing Traditional Drink
Turmeric and Honey Semolina Cake: A Modern Twist on Middle Eastern Sfouf
Pork and Oyster Mushrooms in Creamy Tomato Sauce
One hidden error: How to avoid seasonal mess underneath the lawn
Russian village houses had to be built low because of firewood savings
New Transport Corridor Creates Shortest Overland Route from China to the Arctic
Quick air fryer curd cheese toasts for a savory breakfast
From skin-scents to structured contrasts: The evolving role of peony in perfume
Shakarob: The Uzbek 'Sweet Water' Salad for Winter
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.