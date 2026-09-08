Sarmatian scepters may have functioned as portable fire altars

Artifacts long classified by archaeologists as "scepters" or "candelabras" from the Sarmatian period may actually be portable fire altars. Research conducted by Maria Bodrova of the HSE University and the Institute of History and Archaeology of the RAS suggests that the physical design of these objects points to a ritual function centered on fire, rather than a role of social status or domestic utility.

Photo: Openverse by Arkhipova Marina, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Excavations

The structural evidence challenges the theory that these were walking sticks or symbols of power. Early specimens (1st century BCE – 1st century CE) feature pointed bases, while later versions (1st–3rd centuries CE) include tripods, indicating they were designed to be driven into the ground or set on a surface. The upper sections, consisting of rods adorned with animal figures such as deer, bulls, and goats, served as holders for small amounts of fuel. Some rods show signs of "twisting," a technical detail that increased their thermal resistance during combustion.

The evolution of these forms reveals a shift in symbolic priorities. Early finds are dominated by floral motifs and deer, potentially referencing the concept of the World Tree. In later discoveries, such as those from the "Golden Cemetery," plant elements disappear and zoo-morphic imagery shifts toward cattle, suggesting a transformation in religious beliefs or a change in cultural influence.

This ritual hypothesis is supported by several external parallels. Numismatic evidence from the Kushan Empire shows scepters appearing alongside fire altars, and ethnographic data on Ossetian ritual candlesticks, known as tsyraghdarenta, describes their use in illuminating the path to the afterlife. Additionally, the historian Ammianus Marcellinus recorded a custom among the Alans of using a sword thrust into the earth as a substitute for a stationary altar.

From an anthropological perspective, these objects reflect the adaptation of sacred practices to a nomadic lifestyle. The need for a mobile cult center resulted in a hybrid object that functioned simultaneously as an altar and a symbolic axis mundi.

As anthropologist Artem Klimov notes, such material evidence allows for the reconstruction of the ceremonial life of peoples who left no written records, leaving the form of an object as the primary key to understanding its function.

Consequently, the "scepters" of the Kuban region were not mere decorations or emblems of authority, but specialized ritual tools that evolved from complex cosmological symbols toward more utilitarian forms.