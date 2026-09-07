White dwarf binary shows orbital decay consistent with gravitational radiation

Current gravitational wave detectors are tuned to the violent climax of black hole mergers, leaving the subtler signals of binary star systems largely out of reach. The discovery of eRASSU J0608, an ultracompact binary system, suggests a potential shift in this capability, offering a predictable target for the next generation of observatories.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Planet in the white dwarf

The system first drew attention through a precise X-ray pulse repeating every 374 seconds. Data from the NICER and Einstein Probe observatories revealed that this rhythm is produced by two white dwarfs in an exceptionally tight orbit. The stars are so close that matter does not form a traditional accretion disk; instead, gas flows directly from one star to its companion. The X-ray bursts occur when this heated gas aligns with the observer's line of sight.

The critical find, however, lies in the system's orbital decay. By comparing current data with three years of XMM-Newton archives, researchers observed a rapid shrinking of the orbit. This rate of decay aligns with theoretical models of energy loss via gravitational radiation. With a calculated chirp mass of 0.43 solar masses, eRASSU J0608 ranks among the most potent sources of gravitational waves known in binary systems.

The utility of this system as a scientific tool depends on a single unknown: distance. X-ray data cannot precisely pinpoint how far eRASSU J0608 is from Earth. Because the strength of a gravitational signal diminishes with the square of the distance, this variable determines whether the system will be detectable by future space-based detectors like LISA.

To resolve this, researchers are searching for evidence of a third body within the system. Identifying a third companion would allow for a precise distance calculation. If the system is sufficiently close, it will transition from a curiosity to a "standard beacon," providing a calibration point for signals from other deep-space objects.