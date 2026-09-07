Researchers identify metabolic mechanism behind chronic systemic inflammation

The biological clock of aging often manifests as chronic systemic inflammation, a state where the body remains in a persistent, low-grade inflammatory loop. Researchers from Sanford Burnham Prebys and Mayo Clinic have identified a specific metabolic switch that allows aging cells to trigger this process, revealing that the transition to a pro-inflammatory state is not a random failure, but a coordinated metabolic event.

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The study focuses on senescent cells—cells that have ceased dividing but remain metabolically active. These cells develop a senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP), effectively becoming "inflammatory factories" that leak molecules into surrounding tissues. The key to this transformation lies in the mitochondria.

The central mechanism is a change in mitochondrial metabolism that leads to an overproduction of acetyl-CoA. This molecule interacts with histones—the proteins that act as spools for DNA. High levels of acetyl-CoA relax the DNA packaging, loosening the structure without altering the genetic sequence itself. This epigenetic shift exposes specific gene clusters responsible for inflammation, making them accessible for transcription.

As biophysicist Aleksey Kornilov noted, metabolic signals essentially rewrite the accessibility of the DNA, allowing the cell to pivot toward producing inflammatory proteins even while the genetic code remains unchanged.

However, metabolic openness is only half of the equation. The researchers found that inflammation requires a dual-key system to activate. While excess acetyl-CoA "unlocks" the genetic library, a second, independent immune signal is needed to actually start the reading process. This second trigger occurs when damaged mitochondria "leak" fragments of their own DNA and RNA into the cytoplasm, which activates immune factors that then drive the transcription of the previously exposed genes.

To test whether this loop could be broken, the team used a compound called CTPI-2, which blocks the transport protein necessary for acetyl-CoA synthesis. In aging mouse models, CTPI-2 suppressed inflammation across various tissues and extended the period of healthy life. Crucially, the "leakage" of mitochondrial DNA continued, but because the genes remained tightly packed due to the lack of acetyl-CoA, the inflammatory response could not be fully mounted.

Despite these findings, the results remain confined to laboratory models. The transition from mice to humans is rarely linear due to differences in metabolic rates and immune regulation. Furthermore, since acetyl-CoA is involved in numerous vital cellular processes beyond inflammation, long-term inhibition via agents like CTPI-2 could introduce systemic side effects.

The study, published in Nature, clarifies the molecular path by which a temporary immune response transforms into chronic inflammation during aging. While it establishes a clear link between mitochondrial metabolism and epigenetics, it leaves open the question of which specific genes are the primary targets and how to modulate this pathway without compromising general cellular health.