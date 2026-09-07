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The hidden role of geological selection in the stability of Roman waterways

Science

The enduring legacy of Roman aqueducts is often reduced to the image of towering stone arches. However, the actual engineering triumph lay not in the aesthetics of the arches, but in the management of gravity through precise mathematical gradients. To move water across hundreds of kilometers—exemplified by the Valens Aqueduct in Constantinople, which spanned 400 kilometers—engineers had to maintain a nearly imperceptible but constant slope from source to city.

Aqueduct
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by kallerna, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Aqueduct

This precision required tools capable of detecting minute changes in elevation. Surveyors used the dioptra, a disk with a sighting bar used against marked poles, and the libra, a leveling tool based on a plumb line. The margin for error was razor-thin: a deviation of just a few centimeters per kilometer could either stall the flow entirely or increase the water's velocity to a point where it would erode the structure.

Stability was achieved through a synergy of chemical composition and geological selection. The Romans utilized a concrete blend incorporating pozzolana—volcanic ash. Unlike modern concrete, this mixture grew stronger when exposed to moisture. Yet, the material alone did not guarantee longevity. Geologist Aleksey Trofimov notes that the durability of these structures was fundamentally tied to the choice of foundation, as engineers deliberately avoided volcanically active zones in favor of the most stable geological formations.

There is a common misconception that aqueducts were continuous series of bridges. In reality, the iconic arches were only deployed to cross valleys or maintain the necessary gradient; the majority of the network consisted of underground tunnels. To ensure water quality, the system included settling basins at the city gates, where sediment and debris could sink to the bottom before the water entered distribution reservoirs.

Maintaining these systems was a constant battle against chemistry. Over time, carbonate deposits—limescale—built up on the channel walls, narrowing the passage. Maintenance crews handled this by either scraping the layers away before reapplying plaster or layering new mortar directly over the buildup.

The scale of maintenance varied by the size of the settlement. While a small site like Divona in France required only a dozen workers, the network in Rome demanded a staff of several hundred. The ultimate proof of this engineering model is the Aqua Virgo; constructed in 19 BCE, it continues to supply water to Rome today.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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