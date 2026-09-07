Protests erupt in US arid regions over AI data center expansion

Public protests in Texas, Arizona, and New Mexico against the expansion of data centers have highlighted a friction point between artificial intelligence and environmental stability. While the global conversation focuses on the electricity demands of neural networks, the immediate trigger for local conflict is water scarcity. The crisis is not driven by the total volume of consumption—cooling servers accounted for less than 1% of total U.S. water use in 2023, roughly 66 billion liters—but by the geographic concentration of this demand in arid regions.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Data center

The environmental impact of AI is split between two distinct mechanisms: direct consumption and indirect consumption. Direct water loss occurs through evaporative cooling, where water absorbs heat from processors—which can reach 80°C—and evaporates into the atmosphere. Indirect consumption happens upstream, where vast amounts of water are required to cool steam turbines at coal- or gas-fired power plants that generate the electricity powering the servers.

This duality creates a systemic link between energy sources and water security. Shifting to wind or solar power inherently reduces the total water footprint, as these technologies require virtually no liquid to function. This suggests that the pressure on water tables is not an inevitable byproduct of AI, but a consequence of the current energy mix. As noted by Kirill Afonin, the load on water resources is tied to the specific technology used for power generation.

Industry responses to this resource tension follow three distinct engineering paths:

Closed-loop architecture: Transitioning from evaporative systems to liquid cooling in closed circuits, where water circulates through pipes without escaping the system.

Transitioning from evaporative systems to liquid cooling in closed circuits, where water circulates through pipes without escaping the system. Thermal threshold adjustments: Utilizing new hardware, such as updated NVIDIA processors, designed to operate at higher temperatures. This allows for air cooling via fans without activating water systems, provided ambient temperatures remain below 45°C.

Utilizing new hardware, such as updated NVIDIA processors, designed to operate at higher temperatures. This allows for air cooling via fans without activating water systems, provided ambient temperatures remain below 45°C. Geographic relocation: Moving data centers from desert climates to cooler regions with abundant water, such as Montana or Nebraska. Combined with technical upgrades, this shift could potentially reduce the water footprint by 86%.

Quantifying the exact cost of a single AI interaction remains difficult due to conflicting data. Early estimates suggested a query to GPT-4 consumed 500 ml of water, while more recent Google data regarding Gemini suggests a significantly lower amount. While algorithmic efficiency is improving, the exponential growth in total query volume offsets these gains. Projections for 2030 range from 731 to 1,125 billion liters annually, with the upper limit rivaling the annual drinking water consumption of New York City.

The trajectory of this crisis depends on specific engineering choices rather than the abstract progress of AI. The decision to use closed-loop cooling over evaporation, or a wind farm over a thermal power plant, transforms an ecological risk into a manageable variable. The outcome ranges from the depletion of local aquifers in arid zones to a state of "water neutrality," where the industry returns more resources to ecosystems than it extracts.