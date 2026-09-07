World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Protests erupt in US arid regions over AI data center expansion

Science

Public protests in Texas, Arizona, and New Mexico against the expansion of data centers have highlighted a friction point between artificial intelligence and environmental stability. While the global conversation focuses on the electricity demands of neural networks, the immediate trigger for local conflict is water scarcity. The crisis is not driven by the total volume of consumption—cooling servers accounted for less than 1% of total U.S. water use in 2023, roughly 66 billion liters—but by the geographic concentration of this demand in arid regions.

Data center
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Data center

The environmental impact of AI is split between two distinct mechanisms: direct consumption and indirect consumption. Direct water loss occurs through evaporative cooling, where water absorbs heat from processors—which can reach 80°C—and evaporates into the atmosphere. Indirect consumption happens upstream, where vast amounts of water are required to cool steam turbines at coal- or gas-fired power plants that generate the electricity powering the servers.

This duality creates a systemic link between energy sources and water security. Shifting to wind or solar power inherently reduces the total water footprint, as these technologies require virtually no liquid to function. This suggests that the pressure on water tables is not an inevitable byproduct of AI, but a consequence of the current energy mix. As noted by Kirill Afonin, the load on water resources is tied to the specific technology used for power generation.

Industry responses to this resource tension follow three distinct engineering paths:

  • Closed-loop architecture: Transitioning from evaporative systems to liquid cooling in closed circuits, where water circulates through pipes without escaping the system.
  • Thermal threshold adjustments: Utilizing new hardware, such as updated NVIDIA processors, designed to operate at higher temperatures. This allows for air cooling via fans without activating water systems, provided ambient temperatures remain below 45°C.
  • Geographic relocation: Moving data centers from desert climates to cooler regions with abundant water, such as Montana or Nebraska. Combined with technical upgrades, this shift could potentially reduce the water footprint by 86%.

Quantifying the exact cost of a single AI interaction remains difficult due to conflicting data. Early estimates suggested a query to GPT-4 consumed 500 ml of water, while more recent Google data regarding Gemini suggests a significantly lower amount. While algorithmic efficiency is improving, the exponential growth in total query volume offsets these gains. Projections for 2030 range from 731 to 1,125 billion liters annually, with the upper limit rivaling the annual drinking water consumption of New York City.

The trajectory of this crisis depends on specific engineering choices rather than the abstract progress of AI. The decision to use closed-loop cooling over evaporation, or a wind farm over a thermal power plant, transforms an ecological risk into a manageable variable. The outcome ranges from the depletion of local aquifers in arid zones to a state of "water neutrality," where the industry returns more resources to ecosystems than it extracts.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Two kiwis a day improve skin density without creams or injections
Women
Two kiwis a day improve skin density without creams or injections
Popular
Putin, Witkoff, Kushner and Zelensky Outline Ukraine Peace Deal and Major Russia-US Projects

Russian President Vladimir Putin held more than three hours of talks in the Kremlin with US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, discussing possible ways to settle the conflict in Ukraine, as well as economic issues and potential large-scale Russia-US projects

Putin, Witkoff, Kushner and Zelensky Outline Ukraine Peace Deal and Major Russia-US Projects
Washington's Diplomatic Push on Ukraine Could Be Market Play
Washington's Diplomatic Push on Ukraine Could Be Market Play
Ukraine's GUR and SBU Engage in Open Confrontation Over Financial Resources
Chinese Tianyu telescope captures sky area equivalent to 40 full moons
Putin, Witkoff, Kushner and Zelensky Outline Ukraine Peace Deal and Major Russia-US Projects Andrey Mihayloff EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch Andrey Nikolaev Trump’s Venezuelan Prize: 65 Billion Barrels, 100 Years and 55 Percent of Oil Flow Yury Bocharov
A 7-kilometer cable car will transport Chinese tourists into Russia's Primorsky Territory
Scientists find way to control brain blood flow using light pulses
Honey-Sour Cream Cake: The Art of Balance
Honey-Sour Cream Cake: The Art of Balance
Last materials
Russian NHL Star Takes Out $5.2 Million Mortgage on Florida Villa
Li Auto Mega electric minivan targets urban families with updated maneuverability
Five common reasons beetroot fails to reach full size
The hidden role of geological selection in the stability of Roman waterways
Protests erupt in US arid regions over AI data center expansion
From 13cm talons to 320 km/h dives: The biology of apex raptors
New Chinese Wonder: Aistaland GX7 Converts Rear Seats into Massage Bed in 20 Seconds
Amber Rice: How a Single Tea Bag Transforms a Simple Side Dish
Vostok Oil: Rosneft's Mega-Project Promises New Era
Autumn Skirts: The Silhouette Shift You Weren't Expecting
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.